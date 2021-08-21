Arsenal vs Chelsea: Lukaku looks to emul ate idol Drogba a s Gunners’ slayer

Romelu Lukaku has come to Chelsea to solve just one problem: the profligacy in the Blues’s attack last term and the Belgian looks the right candidate for this job and the Emirates Stadium is the right ground for him to start the journey as his new side face Arsenal on Sunday. Chelsea seemingly overachieved the last term; despite enduring a turbulent start which culminated in the sacking of erstwhile coach Frank Lampard, the Blues still finished in the Top Four and crowned the campaign with a Champions League trophy under the guidance of a new man Thomas Tuchel. Despite the run, Tuchel’s squad was far from perfect; Chelsea’s problem last season wasn’t creating chances but taking them.

Timo Werner scored just six goals in 35 League appearances last season after his €53m move from RB Leipzig, producing a catalogue of remarkable misses. Many of those were from close range and the expectation will be on Lukaku to finish the same patterns of play where Werner couldn’t. He isn’t a guy who will be found wanting in that area because all 24 of his Serie A goals last season came from within the width of the six-yard box.

He has that killer instinct that helped the Milan club to their first Serie A title in 10 years. Lukaku’s idol Didier Drogba tormented Arsenal throughout his stay in England and the former Manchester United striker will be looking to emulate the Ivorian as he begins his second spell at the Stamford Bridge. Although he doesn’t possess remarkable statistics against the Gunners; he has played 17 times against Arsenal with his former sides, Chelsea, West Brom, Everton and Manchester United but managed paltry three goals and won only five times.

That is one of the narratives he will be keen on changing as he returned to England. He will want to start from where Drogba stopped as Gunners’ destroyer. The Ivorian scored 13 goals in 15 games against Arsenal spanning nine years. To say the least, Lukaku is one of the underappreciated forwards in the game; his statistics should command respect but some critics refused to be won over. To date, he has netted 251 times in 508 games at club level, plus a Belgian record of 64 in 98 games internationally. It is perhaps easy to forget he also already has more Premier League goals than Drogba managed throughout his career and in less time. Drogba required 254 games to reach 104 goals.

Meanwhile, by scoring in Manchester United’s 2-1 win at Watford in September 2018, Lukaku noted his 105th in his 225th match. He has certainly become a better and more complete player than when he left England two years ago and coach Tuchel was quick to analyze the potential the big striker will bring to Stamford Bridge. “He likes to play physically, he is comfortable playing with his back towards the goal,” Tuchel said. “But he is also very, very strong in using his speed and pace. Romelu has a variety of strengths. He is strong in the air, he will give us a new power when we cross from the side. We do not have to change our style of play to make him shine.”

