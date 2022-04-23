Back Page Columnist

Arsenal vs Man United: Nketiah looks to tear apart sloppy Red Devils

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Arsenal will this afternoon (Saturday) host out-of-sorts Manchester United and Gunners Manager Mikel Arteta could rely on rejuvenated Eddie Nketiah to lead the onslaught against the stuttering Red Devils. Nketiah reinvigorated Arsenal’s top-four hopes with a sublime brace in the 4-2 demolition of Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge on Wednesday after a difficult spell that saw them lose four times in their previous five matches.

The 22-year-old was indeed an unlikely hero; here is a player who is at the exit door of his Arsenal career after five years of uninspiring stint with the senior team. That Wednesday’s start was the second for the Ghanian-born forward this season and the 13th of his Arsenal career. Opportunites have come far in between for the Chelsea academy product and he admitted in an interview before the match that he had rejected offers to stay on at the Emirates Stadium because of the infrequent usage by the Manager. Arteta himself admitted he had been unfair to the forward, when he said, “Good things happen to good people.

If there’s one player I’ve been unfair with, then it’s him. “He’s given me every right to do something different, and if Eddie hasn’t played more, then it’s my fault. If he hasn’t played then it’s because, as a manager, I’ve missed something or I haven’t had the courage to play him.

Today he showed me again how wrong I was.” Nketiah gained the rare start because Alexandre Lacazette was still not fully recovered from Covid-19 and despite the Frenchman getting a cameo appearance on Wednesday, Arteta is likely going to stick to the 22-year-old. Arsenal hadn’t been that ruthless in their performance in most of the season but performances like the one on the show from Nketiah on Wednesday should now leave Lacazette out of the starting list. That’s what the fans want to see because, if that happens, then it means the Gunners are securing maximum points and players are doing their jobs.

It is still largely unknown if Arsenal will do so much to get Nketiah committed to a new deal but what happens from now on will determine if the youngster would join numerous suitors including Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and the German side Monchengladbach. However, he stil got a job to do on Saturday afternoon and the striker can explore the sloppiness that has characterised the performance of United defender Harry Ma- guire and the loss of confidence that has marked the performance of Lindelof just as he punished Andreas Christensen Wednesday night. He has demanded a fair run of game and the Manager will hope his stalwart can sustain the sterling show in front of the supportive faithful on Saturday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Back Page Columnist

Kaduna-AbujaTrain Attack: Troubling times for a nation

Posted on Author Dakuku Peterside

Each passing day, terrorists and bandits are getting bolder and more strategic in their attacks in Nigeria. Nigerians are so used to the terror that it takes a terrorist’s act of great intensity and maximum impact to get our attention. Recent events mark a watershed in terrorists’ activities in Nigeria. Terrorists invaded Kaduna International Airport […]
Back Page Columnist

Red-hot Rashford to shoot down Blues

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

•As Man United, Chelsea clash in FA Cup semis It has been quite amazing the way Manchester United attack has flourished this term and to many watchers, English forward Marcus Rashford especially has been an ample example of how a player can develop under the weight of expectation and that is what Chelsea will find […]
Back Page Columnist

LG autonomy: Panacea for national development (2)

Posted on Author MIKE OZEKHOME, SAN, OFR

Introduction   Last week, we started this vexed issue on the existing lingering fear of an autonomy of the local government in Nigeria. However, over time, the performances of these local governments in Nigeria have always been characterized by some serious challenges.   These include funding, lack of autonomy, infrastructural decay, political instability, constitutional problems, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica