Arsenal vs Tottenham: Bale can bail Mourinho out in London battle

Until recently, Gareth Bale has had a stuttering start to his second coming at Tottenham but a resurgence in his form has translated into more play time, and Manager Jose Mourinho will count on him as they meet London rivals Arsenal in a league faceoff on Sunday(tomorrow). The Wales winger struggled for play time after returning to Spurs on loan from Real Madrid, with Bale himself admitting he had taken longer than he would have liked to reach top form. Undoubtedly, he’s now back to form and fitness and has now become the most effective player in the English Premier League if the number of play time is considered. Mourinho’s side has recorded three Premier League wins in eight days to keep their top-four chances alive, with a resurgent Bale at the heart of the revival.

He has made three successive league starts and scored six goals in six games in all competitions. His double in the 4-1 rout of Crystal Palace underpinned how he can recapture his form that made him the darling of the London club in his first spell at White Hart Lane. Bale has only 501 minutes of league football since returning to north London, giving him an average of 1.26 goals or assists per 90 minutes.

That is the most for any player with at least five goals and assists combined – and the rest of the top five also makes pleasant reading for Spurs. Tottenham are seventh in the Premier League, five points adrift of the top four, after three straight wins against Burnley, Fulham and Crystal Palace.

They desperately need these three points against Arsenal to keep up with the Top Four race and they will need Bale to continue his link up with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in the Spurs’ attack to do the damage at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta is fretting over the frightening form of the trio and admitted it would be difficult to stop the rampaging forwards. “It’s very difficult because the level of quality, precision, understanding and chemistry that they have between them makes them probably one of the most special ones in Europe. “And they don’t need much.

They are able to create their own chances, they are able to link as a team. “So it is really difficult to do that, but we will prepare the game well to try to stop them obviously.” It will be interesting to see how Arteta’s men will tame the Mourinho’s army.

