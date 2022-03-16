Arsenal’s Partey leads Ghana against Eagles

Arsenal star midfielder Thomas Partey has been named the captain of the Black Stars of Ghana in 2022 World Cup playoffs against the Super Eagles. Partey will lead out Ghana in the absence of Andre Ayew, who is suspended after his red card against Comoros at the AFCON in Cameroon recently. Partey is playing his best football for Arsenal since his big-money transfer from Atletico Madrid. He was named Arsenal Player of the Month for February. The energetic midfielder will be assisted by South Africa-based goalkeeper Richard Ofori. Ghana welcome Nigeria on March 25 before they travel to Abuja for the return leg playoff four days later. The overall winners of the playoffs will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

