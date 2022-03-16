Sports

Arsenal’s Partey leads Ghana against Eagles

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Arsenal star midfielder Thomas Partey has been named the captain of the Black Stars of Ghana in 2022 World Cup playoffs against the Super Eagles. Partey will lead out Ghana in the absence of Andre Ayew, who is suspended after his red card against Comoros at the AFCON in Cameroon recently. Partey is playing his best football for Arsenal since his big-money transfer from Atletico Madrid. He was named Arsenal Player of the Month for February. The energetic midfielder will be assisted by South Africa-based goalkeeper Richard Ofori. Ghana welcome Nigeria on March 25 before they travel to Abuja for the return leg playoff four days later. The overall winners of the playoffs will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

AFN Olympic Trials: Ese Brume guns for another Ajunwa record

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Team Nigeria Relay Teams seek Tokyo tickets Reigning African long jump record holder Ese Brume and the relay events will take the centre stage on Sunday, the fourth and final day of events of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria Olympic Trials.                         While Brume, who leapt a distance of 7.17m at the Chula Vista Field […]
Sports

Reality check for clueless Gernot Rohr

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The job of Super Eagles coach is a big one by all standards and this is largely because football is the number one sport in Nigeria and people love the game. The talents are there in the country at youth and senior levels and it is expected that getting results at all levels in the […]
Sports

Report: Japan considering barring all fans at Olympic events

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japan’s government is floating proposals that would ban fans from all events at this month’s Olympics, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Wednesday, as officials scramble to address public concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. Medical experts have said for weeks that no spectators at the global sporting extravaganza that starts on July 23 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica