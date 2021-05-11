Arson: INEC calls emergency ICCES meeting

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called for an emergency Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) to discuss the escalating attacks on its facilities across the country. In the past one month or so, the Commission’s facilities in Kano, Akwa Ibom and Abia States have suffered attacks, leading to loss of vital election materials.

INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, in a statement yesterday, said the Commission received a report from Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Abia State, Dr. Joseph Iloh, that its recently renovated office in Ohafia Local Government Area has been set ablaze. “The incident occurred late on Sunday night, 9th May 2021.

“There are no casualties on the part of our staff on guard duty, but the building was virtually destroyed. Apart from furniture items, all electoral materials and office equipment were destroyed,” Okoye regretted.

He disclosed that the matter has been reported to the police for investigation.

The National Commissioner recalled the reported attack on INEC’s office in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State about a week ago.

He expressed worry at “the impact of such attacks on electoral activities, including the ongoing expansion of voter access to polling units, resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), pending bye-elections, endof- tenure elections and ultimately the 2023 general election. “The latest incident in Abia State is one too many.

This is not the first attack on the commission’s facilities in the state in recent times.

Five months ago, on 13th December 2020, the INEC LGA office in Aba South was completely burnt down while that of Arochukwu LGA was vandalised and ransacked in October 2020. “These facilities are national assets, which must be protected.”

According to him, the ICCES meeting will be held next week. He, however, assured that INEC’s activities in relation to the ongoing expansion of voter access to polling units and preparations for the resumption of CVR as well as all scheduled elections will proceed as planned.

