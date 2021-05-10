News

Arson: INEC calls emergency ICCES meeting

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called for an emergency Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) to discuss the escalating attacks on its facilities across the country.
In the past one month or so, the commission’s facilities in Kano, Akwa Ibom and Abia states have suffered attacks, leading to loss of vital election materials.
INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, in a statement on Monday, said the Commission received report from Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Abia State, Dr. Joseph Iloh, that its recently renovated office in Ohafia Local Government Area has been set ablaze.
“The incident occurred late on Sunday night, May 9, 2021.
“There are no casualties on the part of our staff on guard duty but the building was virtually destroyed. Apart from furniture items, all electoral materials and office equipment were destroyed,” Okoye regretted.
He disclosed that the matter has been reported to the police for investigation.
The National Commissioner recalled the reported attack on INEC’s office in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State about a week ago.

