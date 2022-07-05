Arson: INEC loses 748 boxes, 240 cubicles

…as hoodlums torch Enugu office

After several months of respite, hoodlums at the weekend resumed destruction of the IndependentNationalElectoral Commission (INEC) facilities in Enugu. A total of 748 ballot boxes, 240 voting cubicles, furniture andequipmentwereburntby suspected arsonists in the IndependentNationalElectoral Commission (INEC) office in the Igboeze North Local GovernmentAreaof EnuguState on Sunday. INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye confirmed the attack in a statement on Monday. According to him, the hoodlums gained access to the premises to set the buildingonfireafteroverpowering the security guards. However, Okoye, whodoubles as the body’s Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, said no casualties were reported in the attack, commending the fire fighters deployed from Nsukka. He regretted that the attack came in the middle of voter registration and other preparations for the 2023 general election. RecallthattheINECoffice in the neighbouring Igboeze South Local Government Area was attacked in a similar manner by gunmen on May 23 last year. Okoyesaid:”Thisfollowed earlier attacks on the Udenu Local Government Area office on May 13, 2021 and the state headquarters in Enugu on May 16, 2021. “The commission has since substantially recovered from these attacks and resumed normal activities there, includingtheCVRand collection of PVCs.” Okoyepromisedthatthey would continue to work with the law enforcement agencies and the emergency services to protect their facilities, adding that the Igboeze North attack had been reported to the police

