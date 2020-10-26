Arson: Umahi sacks four aides

…orders reopening of banks, fuel stations

…asks Igbo not to leave Yoruba land

Governor Dave Umahi ordered the immediate removal of the Coordinator of Anuagata Development Centre, Amos Ogbonnaya, Jerry Okorie Ude of Okposi Development Centre and Martha Nwankwo of Ohaozara East Development Centre.

They were replaced with Tochukwu Uzor, Anuagata Development Centre, Henry Ugochi Ovoke, Okposi Development Centre and Ernest Okorie, Ohaozara East Development Centre. Umahi also removed from office his Special Assistant on Internal Security and Utility (Urban), Saint Nchekwube Anakor, and appointed Chidiebere Egwu as his replacement.

“All the affected former officials are directed to hand over all government property in their possession to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG)/Coordinating Commissioner before the close of work on Monday 26th of October 2020,” the SSG, Ugbala Kenneth, said in a statement.

It was learnt that the governor’s aides were sacked for security lapses in their domains which led to the burning of four police stations by hoodlums in the guise of #ENDSARS protests last week.

The governor also directed the re-opening of banks and filling stations across the state, with effect from today. He assured all business owners in the state and the general public of their safety and urged them to freely go about their lawful businesses as the situation was under control.

Meanwhile, Umahi called on all Igbo living anywhere in the country to remain peaceful and go about their legitimate businesses without entertaining any fear of molestation.

The governor made the call while reacting to a viral video where an unnamed person issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the people of Igbo extraction to vacate Yoruba land, threatening to deal with them should they fail to comply with the ultimatum by Monday, October 26.

Addressing youths on Saturday in Ohaozara Local Government Area, after inspecting the two police stations destroyed by hoodlums in the area, Umahi urged all Igbo people in Yoruba land to disregard the quit notice.

He said: “I want to tell all our people wherever they are in Nigeria, to remain where they are, to remain very peaceful, not to join any protest. “I saw online yesterday, where one man that is not living in the country and claims to be from a very peace-loving extraction of the Yoruba, was threatening the Igbo in Lagos and I want to ask the Igbo in Lagos to ignore it.

“I have spoken with leaders from the West, and they have assured (us) that all our people in the western part of the country are safe and we should disregard the empty threat. “I want to assure every ethnic group living in the South-East, including the Yoruba to go about their businesses very peacefully.

“If there is any threat to any of them, they should immediately let our governors and the security agencies know. “As Igbo, we believe in one Nigeria, we believe in a country where justice, equity and fairness will thrive.

We believe that together, we are bigger, better and stronger. “I want to appeal to the Igbo across the country, to pull out of every protest.

The constitutional protest had taken place, hoodlums had hijacked the peaceful protest.”

Like this: Like Loading...