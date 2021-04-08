Arsonists raze 15 houses in Ondo

No fewer than 15 houses have been razed by gunmen suspected to be arsonists in Asere community in the riverine Eso Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the community over the alleged moves of the locals in tipping off security agencies about their activities and movement.

Following the attack, women in the riverine community protested the burning of the houses and destruction of the community and as well called for the arrest of gang members.

According to the protesting women, the attackers were known members of the community who were on retaliatory mission because the Joint Task Force clamped down on them.

