News

Arsonists set ablaze third Enugu INEC office

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo and Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State has been set ablaze by hoodlums. In May, the commission’s headquarters in Enugu was burnt down.

 

The incident occurred three days after the INEC office in Obollo-Afor, Udenu Local Government Area of the state, was razed. INEC had said the attacks on its offices will affect its preparations for the 2023 general election. INEC’s spokesperson, Mr. Festus Okoye, said the fire caused extensive damage to stores where election materials were kept.

 

He said: “Our Resident Electoral Commissioner for Enugu State, Mr. Emeka Ononamadu, reported an attack on the INEC office in Awgu Local Government Area of the State.

 

“The building was set ablaze this morning, Sunday 19th September 2021, resulting in extensive damage to mainly the stores section where election materials are kept,” Okoye said in a statement.

 

“Fortunately, all movable election materials had been evacuated following recent attacks on our offices in the State. There are no casualties in the incident. “The identity or motives of attackers are unknown while the incident has been reported to the Nigeria Police Force for investigation.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Thousands march in Tokyo to protest Myanmar coup, biggest Japan demonstration so far

Posted on Author Reporter

  Thousands of mostly silent demonstrators paraded through central Tokyo on Sunday in protest against the coup in Myanmar, many carrying photos of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi in what organisers said was the largest such march in Japan to date. More than 4,000 took part in the protest, organisers said, streaming through the […]
News

JUST IN: Groups storm NASS, demand end to Social Media, Hate Bills

Posted on Author Reporter

  Caleb Onwe, Abuja   Again members of Coalition of Civil society groups have stormed the National Assembly demanding that both the Social Media and the Hate Speech Bills be thrown away. They accused the legislators of abandoning more important national issues to attend to matters that will have grave consequences on the socioeconomic lives […]
News

Yuletide: Reps move to avert hikes in transport fares

Posted on Author Phlips iNyam Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday passed a motion to bar transportation workers from raising fares for commuters during the Christmas and New Year period.   The resolution was taken after adopting a motion on the urgent need to put a stop to arbitrary increase in transportation fare during the festive period, with specific reference to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica