Arsonists set ablaze third Enugu INEC office

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State has been set ablaze by hoodlums. In May, the commission’s headquarters in Enugu was burnt down.

The incident occurred three days after the INEC office in Obollo-Afor, Udenu Local Government Area of the state, was razed. INEC had said the attacks on its offices will affect its preparations for the 2023 general election. INEC’s spokesperson, Mr. Festus Okoye, said the fire caused extensive damage to stores where election materials were kept.

He said: “Our Resident Electoral Commissioner for Enugu State, Mr. Emeka Ononamadu, reported an attack on the INEC office in Awgu Local Government Area of the State.

“The building was set ablaze this morning, Sunday 19th September 2021, resulting in extensive damage to mainly the stores section where election materials are kept,” Okoye said in a statement.

“Fortunately, all movable election materials had been evacuated following recent attacks on our offices in the State. There are no casualties in the incident. “The identity or motives of attackers are unknown while the incident has been reported to the Nigeria Police Force for investigation.”

