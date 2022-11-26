News

Arsonists set Benue PDP chieftain’s house ablaze

The unending political face-off between National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and other G-5 Integrity Governors has assumed a disturbing dimension as suspected arsonists on Thursday morning set ablaze the home of Ortom’s loyalist and supporter of the G-5, Akaa Lim, a day after he received a car gift from the governor. But the burning of Lim’s house, who also hails from the same Jemgbagh axis with Ayu, is said to signal a no-end-in-sight in the political cold war between the former Senate President and the G-5 governors. The house is located at Gboko East area of the local government. Saturday Telegraph gathered that there was no casualty in the incident.

The State Police Command PRO, Sewuese Anene, a Superintendent of Police, did not reply text messages at press time to confirm the incident, but a witness, who is reportedly a tenant in the burnt house, Mrs. Faith Vaatia, told reporters that; “the fire was noticed about 10am on that fateful day when everybody was away.” Vaatia explained that the fire outbreak was strange as she does not suspect it resulting from electrical fault. But speaking with reporters, Lim, who thanked God for saving lives in the fire outbreak, said he suspected the act as the work of opposition.

According to him; “I believe that the action was a planned attack. The arsonists burn the house after they had vandalised other properties worth millions of naira. “I was in Makurdi on that day to receive a car gift from the governor when I received calls from sympathisers informing me of the shocking news that my house was burning. “I suspect it as the handiwork of opposition, you know we have oppositions both intra and inter – party, but all the same, I thank God that no life was lost.’’

 

