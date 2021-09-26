News Top Stories

Arsonists want to govern Anambra, says APGA

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka Comment(0)

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has warned that any attempt to rig the November governorship election in Anambra state would result in a trouble of immeasurable proportion. The party further alleged that those who executed mayhem which led to the burning of public property have come to govern a state they had destroyed.

 

According to the former National chairman of APGA Senator Victor Umeh and the member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency Chief Chinedu Obidigwe at the flag off of the party’s gubernatorial election campaign;

 

“We know their plans and it will not work and these are people who burnt Anambra State and kidnapped a sitting governor and after years when APGA has rebuilt the state they now want to be governor.

 

“We shall see the result sheets and we shall follow the materials from the Central Bank to all the polling units in the state and also follow the results to the collation center until the results are announced.”

Also speaking the candidate of APGA, Prof Charles Soludo said that he is not going to learn on the job adding that he would leverage on the existing foundation so far made and do more. My manifesto is hinged on a five point agenda of: live, invest, learn, work and relax.

 

My administration would produce 1,000 millionaires and create 13 million jobs every year while in office as governor. Gov Willie Obiano announced that his choice of Soludo as his successor was as a result of his track records of achievements in the public service adding that he is the most qualified for the job.

 

Obiano noted that the signature projects that he executed were done without borrowing money, adding that the 12,000 sitting capacity of the International conference Center and the Anambra sports stadium would be ready before the election.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Biden says presidential winner should pick late Supreme Court judge’s replacement

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Ginsburg dies from cancer aged 87 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday that “there is no doubt” that the winner of November’s presidential election should pick Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement. “There is no doubt – let me be clear – that the voters should pick the president and the […]
News Top Stories

Presidency: Arrest of Kanu, Igboho’s men has returned calm, sanity to Nigeria

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…hails security, intelligence agencies on operations The Presidency has said that the recent repatriation and arrest of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and some followers of Sunday Igboho, a leader of a Yoruba group seeking the exit of Oodua nation from Nigeria, has returned calm, sanity and peace […]
News Top Stories

2023: INEC to review, introduce new technologies

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, said it would introduce new technologies to improve conduct of polls.   INEC Director of Voter Education and Publicity Department (VEP), Mr. Nick Dazang, disclosed this at a workshop for the department on the “Review of National Voter Education Manual” held in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica