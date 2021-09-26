Arsonists want to govern Anambra, says APGA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has warned that any attempt to rig the November governorship election in Anambra state would result in a trouble of immeasurable proportion. The party further alleged that those who executed mayhem which led to the burning of public property have come to govern a state they had destroyed.

According to the former National chairman of APGA Senator Victor Umeh and the member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency Chief Chinedu Obidigwe at the flag off of the party’s gubernatorial election campaign;

“We know their plans and it will not work and these are people who burnt Anambra State and kidnapped a sitting governor and after years when APGA has rebuilt the state they now want to be governor.

“We shall see the result sheets and we shall follow the materials from the Central Bank to all the polling units in the state and also follow the results to the collation center until the results are announced.”

Also speaking the candidate of APGA, Prof Charles Soludo said that he is not going to learn on the job adding that he would leverage on the existing foundation so far made and do more. My manifesto is hinged on a five point agenda of: live, invest, learn, work and relax.

My administration would produce 1,000 millionaires and create 13 million jobs every year while in office as governor. Gov Willie Obiano announced that his choice of Soludo as his successor was as a result of his track records of achievements in the public service adding that he is the most qualified for the job.

Obiano noted that the signature projects that he executed were done without borrowing money, adding that the 12,000 sitting capacity of the International conference Center and the Anambra sports stadium would be ready before the election.

