Business

ART chief decries N4bn palliative to airlines

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

…seeks merger

 

President, Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ART), Dr. Gabriel Gbenga Olowo, has insisted that for the sake of survival, and given their limited strength, airlines in the country should consider merging as the current trend of owner/manager will not hold the industry.

 

He equally expressed disappointment with the N4 billion given to airlines, describing it as too small compared to what government agencies got, saying that the situation should be reversed Olowo told New Telegraph that the COVID-19 crisis had shown the need for machinery that will bring these airlines together.

 

He said: “We should never stop progress. There is the old, the new and the now the future. That is the challenge of now. Looking at the sector, our airlines are not too strong.

 

We have said it enough that they should merge. I hope the sense in merger will come to play with the new ones; otherwise they will continue to parasite one another and at the end of the day, none of them may survive in another ten years given all the constraints on ground now COVID-19 challenges and all that. “I hope we just don’t have airlines on paper, we want real airlines.

 

We have been talking that we don’t want airlines with two aircraft. We want airlines with 30 aircraft and it is doable. We have been talking about again and again. Me alone syndrome in Nigeria has been the challenge and this ‘me alone; die alone’ will not help the sector.

 

We need machinery that will bring these airlines together. That would make the country to be proud of two, three strong airlines in the matter of speaking.

 

On the N4 billion bailout for the airlines, he described it as unfair that the airlines got a small part of the funds stating that the support to them was meager at best.

 

He also said that he was not in the position to tell the airlinesand other beneficiaries of the palliatives how they should spend the funds as they are the ones who have the challenges and so should be the ones who know best how to apply the funds.

 

“The fellow that wears the shoes knows where it pains. You don’t have to tell them spend it here, spend it there. The airlines have so many challenges. It is all about employee wages, fuel, they owe all the agencies.

 

The guy who wears the shoes know where it pains and palliative as small as it, we should allow the airlines to disburse as they deem fit.

 

“If you look at the meager palliative, a chunk of it went to the agencies of government. I thought the chunk should go to the airlines because without the airlines, all other service providers won’t be there. I am an advocate of stronger airline support.

 

That support is still meager and I don’t think they got fair share and out of those shares again, they need to pay the debts to the agencies. I am very concerned with the share they got” he noted. On the state of the industry, the ART President said the situation was looking bleak, especially with the way COVID-19 is ravaging the globe.

 

According to him, it may take a couple of years to get aviation back to the level it attained in 2019. “Aviation industry is looking very bleak.

 

Even when I heard about vaccines coming out, vaccines do not prevent infection. I just pray that COVID- 19 does not become everybody’s portion. Looking at the outlook, it is not very favourable.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Forum flays marginalisation of oil community

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Oron National Forum (ONAF), a frontline progressive movement in the country, has frowned seriously at the gross marginalisation and injustices done to Oro people by government at all levels and her collaborators and called for immediate redress. In a communique issued after its general meeting in Akwa Ibom state. ONAF, founded in 1955, it […]
Business

NERC slams charges on customers wishing to dump DisCos

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Unsatisfied customers who wish to dump electricity supply from the power distribution company (DisCos) will have to pay heavy charges known as Competition Transition Charge (CTC). The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC,) which slammed the charges in its latest Eligible Customer Regulation, noted that the fees were payable by large power users before they can […]
Business

1650 sacked Mobil contract staff protest in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe,

No fewer than 1,650 sacked contract workers of ExxonMobil Wednesday embarked on a peaceful protest to demand payment of their entitlements by their employer in Akwa Ibom. Our correspondent, who visited the scene of the protest on Wednesday, said the protesters were seen chanting solidarity songs with drums under the canopy in front of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica