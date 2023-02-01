Sports

Art Hotel happy with Polo sponsorship

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The management of The Art Hotel, Lagos has expressed delight at the opportunity to be part of the ongoing Lagos Polo Tournament. The Managing Director of the hotel, Tunji Abdul, while unveiling his sponsorhip package for The Art Hotel Polo Team, said it’s part of the hotel’s active participation in nation building as well as imparting in the community its operates. Abdul said: “At the Art Hotel, we believe that an active participation in our community is vital and as such we are delighted to have the opportunity to sponsor the Art Hotel Polo Team in the 2023 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament.”

The Managing Director of the hotel stressed that the Art Hotel is not only looking at “Art” in the traditional sense such as paintings and sculptures, but also take the view that such visually stunning and competitive game as Polo fits hand in glove with the hotel’s vision of the differentiated arts and its extensive influence on culture in the widest sense both in Nigeria and abroad. He added that the management of the hotel looks forward to sponsoring teams and tournaments in the future.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Mbappe scores twice as France beat Denmark

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Kylian Mbappe scored twice for France as the defending champions laid down a World Cup marker by beating Denmark to become the first team into the knockout stage.   The forward stole the show once again with second-half strikes to take his side through.   Mbappe had earlier blazed over from 12 yards and forced […]
Sports

EPL: Salah scores double as Liverpool beat Spurs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mohamed Salah struck twice in the first half as Liverpool secured their first away win in the Premier League this season with victory at Tottenham. Liverpool had lost their two previous league games to struggling Nottingham Forest and Leeds United, so manager Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with this win at Spurs, who are […]
Sports

Awoniyi secures Forest’s first EPL win in 23 years

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles’ forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, secured Nottingham Forest’s first win of the English Premier League, 23 years after their relegation in a thrilling roller coaster victory over West Ham.   Club-record signing Awoniyi, a summer arrival from Union Berlin for a reported £17m, bundled home the winner with his knee in first-half stoppage time after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica