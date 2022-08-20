News

Art of Living Foundation launches The Happiness Center, first of its kind in Africa

The Art of Living Foundation has officially launched The Happiness Center, in an event presided by the Global Peace Ambassador and founder, Art of Living Foundation, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, among other guests and dignitaries.

Located in Victoria Island, Lagos, the Center aims at promoting holistic wellness and mitigating lifestyle-related disorders through Yoga, Meditation, and natural therapies. It is founded on the guiding principles of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar that defines health as “a disease-free body, quiver-free breath, stress-free mind, inhibition-free intellect, obsession-free memory, an ego that includes all, and a soul which is free from sorrow”.

The Happiness Centre also offers programmes and courses, including ‘the Happiness Programme’ where breathing techniques and mind relaxation are taught. It harnesses the power of yoga, breathing exercises, and meditation combined with essential lifestyle changes to achieve emotional and mental balance, along with vibrant physical health.

According to the Managing Director, The Happiness Center, Lagos, Akshay Jain, “Happiness is a state of mind, and a calm, focused and blissful state mind is the key to unlocking a full potential. When the mind is stressed, it shrinks the consciousness. But when you are happy, it is expanded. At The Happiness Center, one is first taught the techniques to relax the mind, followed by emotional control”.

“We achieve it by combining the specific benefits of the ancient knowledge of Ayurveda, yoga, breathwork, meditation, herbal and natural remedies that are uplifting and revitalizing”, he confirmed. “Our qualified team offers the best herbal, Nigerian and Ayurvedic treatments along with breath workshops and dietary consultations”.
Ayurveda, meaning “science of life”, is an alternative medicine system that has been in existence for over 5, 000 years originating from India. It is acclaimed to be one of the oldest holistic healing systems in the world.

Speaking at the event, the Oniru of Iruland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, commended the foundation for its focus on bringing peace and happiness into the lives of Nigerians. “The Art of Living Foundation has recorded tremendous success at improving relations across world communities, eradicating violence and spreading peace and happiness. The Happiness Centre remains one-of-a-kind globally, and we are all delighted for the remarkable impact it will have in Lagos State”.

The launch of the center forms part of activities leading to the Culture Festival, a global event organised by the foundation to celebrate culture and unity through music, dance, and meditation on 21 August, 2022. During the global humanitarian and founder’s first visit to Nigeria, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will also initiate dialogues with prominent dignitaries and distinguished business leaders to explore avenues of bringing peace in the country.

 

