Artefacts: Benin Monarch Notifies Netherlands 0f FG’s Gazette

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has notified the Netherlands Government about Nigerian Government Gazette recognising and vesting custody and management of repatriated looted Benin artefacts in the Oba of Benin.

This is contained in a statement issued yesterday in Benin, the state capital, by the Chief Press Secretary tomonarch, Mr Iguobaro Osaigbovo, which stated that Ewuare II, notified the Netherlands Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Wouter Pomp, of the significance of the gazette and Presidential declaration, when the diplomat paid a visit to the palace.

He explained that the future of the Benin Bronzes and artefacts were in the gazette, adding that the ownership, custody and management of the artefacts were spelt out clearly in the gazette.

“They are spelt out clearly. The ownership, custody, and management are vested in the Oba as an institution. That is the law,” Osaigbovo said, even as he noted that the on-going plans for the construction of Benin Royal Museum at the instance of the Nigerian Government were on course.

According to him, the building of a Benin Royal Museum is a Federal Government project and we have been on it for some time now.