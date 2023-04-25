News

Artefacts: Benin Monarch Notifies Netherlands 0f FG’s Gazette

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has notified the Netherlands Government about Nigerian Government Gazette recognising and vesting custody and management of repatriated looted Benin artefacts in the Oba of Benin.

This is contained in a statement issued yesterday in Benin, the state capital, by the Chief Press Secretary tomonarch, Mr Iguobaro Osaigbovo, which stated that Ewuare II, notified the Netherlands Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Wouter Pomp, of the significance of the gazette and Presidential declaration, when the diplomat paid a visit to the palace.

He explained that the future of the Benin Bronzes and artefacts were in the gazette, adding that the ownership, custody and management of the artefacts were spelt out clearly in the gazette.

“They are spelt out clearly. The ownership, custody, and management are vested in the Oba as an institution. That is the law,” Osaigbovo said, even as he noted that the on-going plans for the construction of Benin Royal Museum at the instance of the Nigerian Government were on course.

According to him, the building of a Benin Royal Museum is a Federal Government project and we have been on it for some time now.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Thank You for Electing Me

Posted on Author By Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu

  First and foremost, I give thanks to God Almighty for the successful conduct of the primaries and the safety of all our members, including officials of all agencies, who took part across the state.     I thank the leader of our party, the All Progressives Congress, President Muhammadu Buhari for his fatherly disposition […]
News

Buhari to honour NIMASA boss, Jamoh

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, is set to be honoured by President Muhammadu Buhari with the conferment of the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR). This was disclosed in a conveyance letter to Jamoh from the Office of the Minister, Ministry of […]
News

Diri: Bayelsa int’l airport to begin full operation in two weeks

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

With the first commercial flight touching down at the Bayelsa State International Airport, Governor Douye Diri, yesterday said full commercial flight would commence in two weeks based on the bookings made. Commercial flight operations commenced at the airport yesterday with the United Nigeria Airline (UNA) aircraft touching down about 3.45pm. Speaking at the airport yesterday […]

Leave a Comment