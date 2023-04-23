Artefacts: Oba Of Benin Notifies Netherlands Govt Of FG’s Gazette

His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, has notified the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Nigeria, Ambassador Wouter Pomp on the significance of Nigeria’s Presidential declaration in the recognition of ownership and an order vesting custody and management of repatriated looted Benin artefacts to the monarch.

Recall that the Federal Government in Notice No. 25, official Gazette No. 57, Volume 110 at pages A245-247, dated March 23, 2023, laid to rest, the tussle between the Oba and Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki over who to be the custodian of the artefacts.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Benin Monarch, Iguobaro Osaigbovo, and made available to journalists in Benin City Edo State on Sunday, quoted the Oba thus.

“They are spelt out clearly. The ownership, custody, and management, which is vested in the Oba as an institution. That is the law”.

He emphasized that the ongoing plans for the construction of the Benin Royal Museum Project at the instance of the Nigerian government are on course.

According to him, “It is a federal government project to build the Benin Royal Museum. We have been on it for some time now.”

Addressing the Benin throne earlier, the Ambassador congratulated Oba Ewuare II for redirecting the course of history

He pledged his government support to strengthen the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the area of