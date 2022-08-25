Artefacts: Oba of Benin’s representatives for Berlin Humboldt Forum Arts Exhibition

The famous Humboldt Forum, a museum of art and culture, will play host to arts collectors, enthusiasts, and researchers across the globe at the second opening of the Humboldt Forum Arts Exhibition in Berlin, Germany. The artefacts looted from the Benin Kingdom during the 1897 invasion will be on display at the celebration of the last part of the opening of the Humboldt Forum.

It was learnt that the Benin monarch’s representatives are to be led by his brother, Prince Aghatise Erediuwa. According to the invitation letter by Prof. Dr Hartmut Dorgerloh, General Director Humboldt and Prof. Dr. Lars –Christian Koch, Director Ethnological Museum, the event is expected to take place on September 16. A delegation of German ethnological museum led by Prof Christian Koch in April interacted with the Benin Monarch on planned return and restitution of historic Benin artefacts. Mr Solomon Okuduwa, who provided technical support, led the German ethnologists to the historic Igun Street where they also met with the association of bronzes casters. The forum located in the heart of Berlin is a hub of exhibitions that attract researchers and arts lovers and aims to be a cultural destination compared with the London museum.

