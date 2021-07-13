Artefacts: Obaseki surrenders to Benin monarch, promises cooperation

As the controversy over the return of the 1897 stolen Benin artefacts rages between the Benin Royal family and the Edo State government over who takes custody of the stolen monuments, Governor Godwin Obaseki has surrendered to the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, saying that he would cooperate with the palace over the return of the art works.

Governor Obaseki, who spoke yesterday in Benin in a statement issued and signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Osarodion Ogie warned all government officials and aides within and out of the government not to engage in any altercation with the Benin Royal Family over the issue.

The governor, however, reiterated that his concern and efforts at getting the stolen artefacts back to the country were borne out of patriotism, selflessness and in the best interest of the state and the people.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Edo State Government has been drawn to the widely publicised media statement issued by the Palace of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba of Benin,

Oba Ewuare II. “It is concerning that the statement appears to have created the impression that there is a major conflict between the interests of the state government and His Royal Majesty with regards to the laudable national milestone of having our highly valued artefacts returned home to Nigeria.”

