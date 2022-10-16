Arteta admits Jesus doubtful for Leeds Utd clash

A rsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been unable to guarantee that Gabriel Jesus will be fit for Sunday’s Premier League contest with Leeds United.

The former Manchester City man took an accidental elbow to the face from Liverpool’s Kostas Tsimikas in last weekend’s 3-2 win, prompting concern from both sets of players.

Jesus was able to carry on after receiving treatment and lasted 90 minutes before being replaced by Eddie Nketiah, and he did not suffer a concussion in the incident.

However, the 25-year-old did not make the trip to Norway for Thursday’s Europa League tie with Bodo/ Glimt, having not trained with the rest of the squad on Wednesday morning.

Arteta’s decision to leave Jesus out of the Gunners’ midweek squad was thought to have been a precautionary measure, as Nketiah was always expected to get the nod up top in that 1-0 victory.

The Arsenal boss was asked for an update on Jesus’s condition at his pre-game press conference, and he ad- mitted that the striker was not certain to be available for the trip to Elland Road.

“I don’t know, obviously he has some discomfort after the game against Liverpool and that’s why we decided not to bring him in [to Norway], so let’s see how he is tomorrow and Saturday,” arsenal.com quotes Arteta as saying.

Jesus has made a stellar start to life at the Emirates since making the £45m switch from Man City in the summer, registering five goals and four assists in nine Premier League appearances, as well as setting up one goal in the Europa League

