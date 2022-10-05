Arteta drops Nigeria-born prodigy Nwaneri to Arsenal’s U-18

Nigeria-born prodigy Ethan Nwaneri was back with Arsenal’s U18 team on Saturday. Having made his Premier League debut at the age of 15 a fortnight ago at Brentford, Nwaneri was back with his U18 mates for victory at Norwich City.

And the youngster was the most influential player on the pitch, scoring one and creating the winner for Ismail Oulad M’Hand in their 2-1 triumph at the Canaries. Interestingly, coach Jack Wilshere played Nwaneri as a lone centre-forward.

There was also another start for Gunners schoolboy Myles Lewis-Skelly, a midfielder, on the day.

