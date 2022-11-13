Sports

Arteta hopes World Cup break won’t disrupt Arsenal’s season

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manager Mikel Arteta said he is hoping the World Cup break does not impede Arsenal’s momentum, after the north London club defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 on Saturday to take a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Captain Martin Odegaard scored both goals as Arsenal beat Wolves to get to 37 points, extending their lead over second-placed Manchester City, who lost at home to Brentford earlier in the day.

There will be a mid-season break after Sunday’s fixtures to accommodate the World Cup, which runs from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar. The league will resume on Boxing Day.

“I would train tomorrow but unfortunately they’re not here,” Arteta told the BBC. “I wish those going to the World Cup the best and they will look after themselves – I hope they enjoy it because it doesn’t get better than playing for your country.

“I don’t know (if the World Cup will disrupt flow), I’ll touch wood and hope for the best. When everyone is back we’ll assess where we are and go from there.”

Despite his concerns over the mid-season break, Arteta added that it would provide Arsenal an opportunity to reflect and prepare for the second half of the season.

“It’s great to be where we are and we are enjoying that moment,” Arteta told a news conference. “Now we have a big break and we have to reflect on what we’re doing and be prepared for after the World Cup…

“When a team is in that moment you want to carry on playing of course, but that’s not possible. We have to use that time as best as possible.”

Arsenal return to action when they host West Ham United in the league on December 26.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Okocha to Eagles: Beware of Black Stars

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Former Super Eagles’ captain and Nigeria legend, Austin Jay-Jay, has warned the senior national team that the Black Stars could be a tough nut to crack, in their 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs. “Ghana versus Nigeria match is never an easy one. It is more about the rivalry, it is a pride match and so […]
Sports Top Stories

Buhari allocates houses to Tunisia ’94 Eagles

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the allocation of 3-bedroom house to each member of the Super Eagles squad that won the African Cup of Nations in Tunis, Tunisia, in 1994. This, according to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, was to redeem a promise by the Federal Government to the champions 27 years […]
Sports

Joshua’s Usyk rematch could be staged in UK, says promoter Hearn

Posted on Author Reporter

    Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said the United Kingdom is among the venues being considered to host the Briton’s rematch against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk, adding that the fight will take place in June or July. World heavyweight champion Usyk beat Joshua in front of a sell-out crowd in London in September last year […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica