Arteta: We need to win all our remaining matches

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he thinks his side will have to win all five of their remaining matches to have a chance of their first title since 2004.

Arteta’s team, who finished fifth last season, were eight points clear at the start of the month, reports the BBC.

But three successive draws – against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton – meant they lost momentum going into the match at City, which had been billed as the title decider.

“We knew we’d need our best as a team. We were far from that,” said Arteta.

“I don’t know what will be required [to win the title]. We have to lift the players up because they’re suffering. It’s a difficult one to swallow.”

Asked if Arsenal need to win all five games to have a chance, the Gunners boss said: “I think so.”

However, the Spaniard expressed his pride at the team’s performances this season and pointed out they were performing way above expectations.

“It is a very difficult night, the way we lost, but we have to stand up and look at the bigger picture,” said Arteta, who worked as Guardiola’s assistant at City from 2016 to 2019.

“The fact we are competing toe to toe with this City team is incredible.

“There are five games to go and anything can happen. Over the years, I’ve seen a lot can happen in this league. We have to accept we lost to an exceptional team.”