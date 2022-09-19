Sports

Arteta: Why I brought on 15-year-old Nwaneri against Brentford

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his decision to bring on 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri against Brentford on Sunday was based on a “pure gut feeling” and that it shows the club are committed to developing and rewarding talent.

Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history on Sunday when he came on as a substitute for Fabio Vieira in the second minute of stoppage time of Arsenal’s 3-0 win.

“It was a pure gut feeling,” Arteta told reporters.

“In your career all the steps are not going to be forward. After that maybe he needs three backwards to go another forward, but I think he deserved it. It sends a really strong message about who we are as a club as well.

“All the decisions that we take and that I take are for the club. It’s not for me, it’s not for the player, it’s because we believe that he has a talent that has to be developed incredibly in the next two or three years.”

Goals from William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus gave Arteta’s side a 2-0 lead at the break before Vieira completed the win in the 54th minute, as Arsenal returned to the top of the league. Read full story

Arteta was full of praise for goalscorer Vieira, who joined from Porto in June.

“He’s a creative player who needs to play with his gut feeling and his instinct. That’s what he needs to do and we need to create as much scenarios as possible for him to put his talent to the service of the team,” Arteta said.

“But what I like as well is the way he competes. To come here and the way he went about the ugly part of the game, I was really impressed.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: Rangnick gets work permit

Posted on Author Reporter

…to start Man United work Friday Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick will start work at Old Trafford on Friday having been granted a work permit, the Premier League club said. The German coach had been waiting for the approval process to be completed since being appointed on Monday. Rangnick, 63, has replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who […]
Sports

AFCON 2023: Cote d’Ivoire inaugurates 60,000-seat stadium

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Cote d’Ivoire have inaugurated a new 60,000-seat Olympic stadium on the outskirts of the capital Abidjan in preparation towards the country’s hosting of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.   More than 50,000 people attended the event in Ebimpe on Saturday when President Alassane Ouatarra commissioned the stadium for use three years before the […]
Sports

NPFL: Akwa United compound Amapakabo’s woes

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

  It was another defeat for former Super Eagles coach, Imama Amapakabo, as his Abia Warriors lost their third consecutive game in the three-week old Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). The former Rangers coach joined the Umuahia side ahead of the new campaign but things have not really been going his way since the start […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica