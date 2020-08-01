Arthur Eze tasks Obiano, other govs on LGAs’ funds, election

An oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze, has tasked Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano and other state governors to utilise local government councils’ funds for the purpose which they are meant; developing the grassroots. He also insisted that the governors would be held accountable for their use of funds belonging to the councils as they have refused to hold councils’ election. Eze, who made this known, while hosting members of the Elders’ Forum, under the aegis of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anambra State chapter, condemned the refusal of Obiano to hold council election in the state.

He was honoured as a grand patron of the forum, wherein the APC solicited his support in the forthcoming governorship election in the state. Eze said: “I want him to know that since he has refused to hold local government election since he took over power, he must be ready to refund all the allocations and revenue of the councils at the end of his tenure.”

While welcoming the members of the forum, he pledged to fully support them and the party to win the governorship election billed for 2021, saying APC had what it takes to be the dominate party in the state and clinch the position of the governor and other elective posts. Earlier, the forum’s Director of Communications and former Majority Leader of the state’s House of Assembly, Humphrey Nsofor, had said the visit was to seek Eze’s backing in re-launching selfless service and committed development beginning with the governorship poll.

Like this: Like Loading...