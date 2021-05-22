News

Arthur Eze, Yar’Adua blame political elites over insecurity, national tension

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

Nigeria will overcome her current socioeconomic and security challenges if the political elites are able to bury their ethnic and religious cleavages and work in harmony towards finding common solutions to the problems. Engr Arthur Eze and Col. Abdulazeez Yar’Adua (rtd), younger brother to Late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua made the assertion in Enugu yesterday in their separate remarks during the birthday celebration of the traditional ruler of Ibagwa Nike kingdom in Enugu East local government area, HRM Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu. Eze, who is also the chairman of Oranto oil and Triax Airline, stated that ordinary Nigerians love themselves and are ready to coexist without any problem, but are being divided by the political elites for their selfish interest. He insisted that the various challenges facing the nation, including the rising insecurity, were the creation of the Nigerian elites, and called on Ndigbo to love their Northern counterparts and work with them to achieve their goal in the country.

“Forget these politicians creating problems everywhere; the North made me what I am today… we (Igbo) must be with the North, without the North we won’t have peace,” he said. On his part, Abdulazeez Yar’Adua, who is a traditional title holder in the community (Akajiugo 1 of Ibagwa), said the title had widened his horizon, “and given me hope that we can work for one Nigeria, move away from those things dividing us”.

News

Three new deaths as Nigeria records 136 fresh COVID-19 infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  Three people were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Saturday, while 136 new positive samples were recorded in 16 states across Nigeria. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new figures in its update for September 26, 2020. With the new deaths confirmed on Saturday, a total of 1,106 fatalities […]
News

JUST IN: EndSARS protesters ignore Wike’s order, storm streets of Port Harcourt

Posted on Author Reporter

…as activists take over Lekki Toll Plaza again EndSARS protesters in Rivers State stormed the streets of Port Harcourt, the state capital on Tuesday in defiance to Governor Nyesom Wike’s directive. The youths, who converged opposite the Pleasure Park at Aba Road, began their procession carrying placards and chanting “End SARS” insisting the governor had […]
News

World Bank’s project begins in Aba

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The pilot phase of Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) programme, a World Bank assisted project in Nigeria would kick off at Boys Technical College (BTC), Aba, Abia State as the school following the school’s inclusion of shoes and garments’ production in its curriculum. The project if commenced would enhance capacity […]

