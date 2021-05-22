Arthur Eze, Yar’Adua blame political elites over insecurity, national tension

Nigeria will overcome her current socioeconomic and security challenges if the political elites are able to bury their ethnic and religious cleavages and work in harmony towards finding common solutions to the problems. Engr Arthur Eze and Col. Abdulazeez Yar’Adua (rtd), younger brother to Late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua made the assertion in Enugu yesterday in their separate remarks during the birthday celebration of the traditional ruler of Ibagwa Nike kingdom in Enugu East local government area, HRM Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu. Eze, who is also the chairman of Oranto oil and Triax Airline, stated that ordinary Nigerians love themselves and are ready to coexist without any problem, but are being divided by the political elites for their selfish interest. He insisted that the various challenges facing the nation, including the rising insecurity, were the creation of the Nigerian elites, and called on Ndigbo to love their Northern counterparts and work with them to achieve their goal in the country.

“Forget these politicians creating problems everywhere; the North made me what I am today… we (Igbo) must be with the North, without the North we won’t have peace,” he said. On his part, Abdulazeez Yar’Adua, who is a traditional title holder in the community (Akajiugo 1 of Ibagwa), said the title had widened his horizon, “and given me hope that we can work for one Nigeria, move away from those things dividing us”.

Like this: Like Loading...