Arthur set for Juve medical ahead of £72.5m Barca switch

Arthur flew to Turin on Saturday night in order to undergo a medical with Juventus on Sunday ahead of a £72.5m switch from Barcelona.
The midfielder will then fly back to Spain the same day and resume training with Barcelona ahead of their match against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, reports Sky Sports.
The Brazil international came on as an 86th-minute substitute in the 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo on Saturday ahead of his flight to Italy – a result that moved Barca one point clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.
Sky in Italy are reporting Miralem Pjanic will also have a medical in Turin this weekend ahead of his proposed switch the opposite way in the region of £60m.
Sky Sports News exclusively revealed last week that Barca had agreed a fee with Juve to sell Arthur, with the Italian club emboldened in their attempts to persuade the player to leave.
He had insisted on multiple occasions that he wanted to stay and fight for his place after just two seasons at the Nou Camp, but the Catalan club need to sell players to reinvest in their squad this summer.
And Sky Sports News has been told Juve boss Maurizio Sarri wants to build his midfield around him in a similar way to that of Jorginho at Napoli and Chelsea.
The 23-year-old stands to earn £4.5m (€5m) per year in Turin, according to Sky Italy, which is more than he is doing so at Barca.
Arthur joined Barcelona in a £27.9m deal from Brazilian club Gremio in 2018, scoring four goals in 71 appearances since.

Related Articles
Sports

France to allow up to 5,000 fans watch sport in stadiums  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stadiums will re-open to fans in France from July 11 as the country continues to lift coronavirus restrictions. Up to 5,000 fans will be allowed in arenas to watch live sport – a figure that may increase later in the summer, reports the BBC. It means football’s French Cup and League Cup finals could […]
Sports

Dortmund signs right back, Thomas Meunier, from PSG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Borussia Dortmund signed right back Thomas Meunier from Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday after he was won over by the club’s passionate fans during a Champions League game. The Belgium defender signed a contract through the end of the 2023-24 season, joining international teammates Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard at the German club, reports The […]
Sports

Eagles’ in-form stars must double efforts

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The restart fever is still gripping the sports community as I write this piece. Team Chairmen of the Nigeria Football Professional League outfits held a meeting during the week on the best way forward in the round leather game. A total of 17 out of the 20 teams voted for a points-per-game format to determine […]

