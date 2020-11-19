Artificial intelligence can eliminate human errors in radiology procedures

Experts have called on radiographers to embrace artificial intelligence (AI), saying that the technology was capable to eliminate human errors in radiology procedure as well as ensure maximum patient care. AI is an arm of Computer Science, the specialty in the development of machines that have cognitive, learning, reasoning discernment and problem solving ability.

Making the call in Lagos during an event organised by the Lagos State Chapter of the Association of Radiographers of Nigeria (ARN) to celebrate World’s Radiography Day, Senior Lecturer at the Department of Radiography, University of Lagos, Dr. Livinus Abonyi, who was a guest lecturer at the event, and the Lagos Chairperson of ARN, Ope Oduwole, stated that AI was highly applicable in most radiological procedures, such as neuroradiology, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography, mammography, ultrasonography and conventional radiography. Abonyi stated that AI was capable to technologically eliminate room for human errors in radiology procedure and capable of ensuring maximum patient care.

The radiography teacher added that the cognitive solution presents the possibility of diagnosis of cancerous lesions based on texture analysis and other parameters of patients, adding that the software will affect radiography practice positively to maximise the outcome of every radiographic procedure on patients.

The guest lecturer therefore urged radiographers to embrace AI in their everyday work, or find themselves being left out in the scheme of things. “AI is not a threat to the role of a radiographer in medical imaging. It is a very welcome partner which implementation rests on the radiographer.

The radiographer is the ultimate care giver in medical imaging due to his direct interaction with the patient from onset to the finish,” Abonyi said. In her welcome address, Oduwole said the relevance of radiography to quality health care could not be over emphasised, as today’s healthcare system was incomplete without the presence of radiographers and radiological services.

She explained that the World Radiography Day was celebrated globally to mark the period when X-ray was discovered by the famous German Physicist, Prof. Wilham Conrad Rontgen in 1895. Oduwole said: “X-ray is therefore the ‘mother’ of all radiant energies currently applied in radiography practice.

