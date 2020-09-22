Artificial Intelligence debuts in Abuja

Recently, the National Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Centre also known as BREDHUB, was unveiled in Abuja. REGINA OTOKPA captured the event

Since its first founded as an academic discipline in 1955, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has evolved to become an essential part of the technology industry, contributing immensely in providing solutions to challenging problems in software engineering, computer science, operations research etc.

Largely perceived as robots with human like characteristics, AI is rapidly progressing into a super intelligence which some experts believe could help the world eradicate war, disease and poverty.

However, National Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Centre also known as BREDHUB, has recognised AI as a potential to engage Nigerian children and youths constructively and enable them fit into the technological space with their counterparts across the globe.

After a successful outing in Lagos few weeks ago, the Minister of Youths, Sports and Development, Sunday Dare who launched the Centre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), expressed optimism AI would improve the quality, efficiency, and effectiveness to human endeavor, lives, and businesses to meet international best practices, whilst providing wider opportunities for those who have the operational knowledge.

Speaking to INSIDE ABUJA, the Minister stressed that the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) would fast track Nigeria’s economic development and inspire youths to create indigenous solutions to local challenges using advanced technology concept.

According to him, further engagement with the Ministry of Education on introduction of AI into the school curriculum to expose children to the technology from a tender age, would help enable then become professionals in coding and programming through BredHub.

“With the help of Artificial intelligence, convenience will be our best friend. Software that can learn our individual behavior, study our Patterns, and recommend what we need from there.

“I am confident that a center like this will provide our youth with opportunities for self-reliance, revenue generation, and contributing to the economic growth of Nigeria.

Humans and machines must coexist in this space in order for it to flourish. “It is time for us as a country to change that old notion, key into the system, and focus on its potential benefits and how it will help citizens to live better lives”.

Dare however allayed the fears of many, that robots would render them jobless, causing more chaos to a country already recording mass numbers of unemployed persons and poverty. “AI will not lead to the loss of jobs as some individuals believe if AI is embraced..

Whenever Al is mentioned, many people tend to imagine science fiction stories about robots taking the jobs an ruling the world but I can personally assure you that it isn’t so.”

INSIDE ABUJA checks revealed that preparations were ongoing to establish the centre in the six geo-political zones of the country, even ad the Centre was already looking towards an annual national competition with a view to discover new talents.

Managing Director/CEO of BredHub Mr. Micheal Ahamefule said Bred hub was established based on children’s desire to learn more about AI and has further given an opportunity to AI instructors to study and re-earch more while enjoying international and local exposure.

“The center was meant to create a hub for young Nigerians to enhance their creativity and innovations for problem-solving. We are in the fourth industrial revolution where cutting edge technologies such as AI and Robotics are fast becoming the order of the day.

“We need to grow in line with these advance technologies in order to solve our daily problems and contribute to the economic development of our nation,’ he said.

