Artificial separation can’t derail 2023 Igbo presidency project, says Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on Saturday said that the search for a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction is broadened beyond the scope of the South-East as Igbo are also indigenous occupants of most states of the South-South.

Ohanaeze said the clarification became necessary so that some Igbos who are not acquainted with the reality will jettison artificial separation of boundaries adjustment created by the Military and reunite with their kith and kinsmen in the Niger-Delta region to make the project a reality.

Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide said that the constitution of the apex- Igbo socio-cultural group as written by their founding fathers, in their wisdom enshrined that Anioma and Ikwerre in in Delta and Rivers states respectively are part of Igbo-speaking clans outside the South-East. Isiguzoro went on to explain that in the recent past, Igbos have seen in late Ambassador Ralph Uwechue and late Colonel. Joe Achuzia from Anioma in Delta State led Ohanaeze Ndigbo as President General and Secretary- General respectively.

In a similar example, Isiguzoro said that just like Uwechue and Achuzia, Dim Uche Okwukwu from Ikwerre in Rivers State is the immediate past Secretary-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a fact that proves the stand of Ohanaeze in 2023.

He said that the much talked about open support that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and his Enugu counterpart, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi are giving to Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike is in line with the quest for the Igbo to succeed President Buhari in 2023. Isiguzoro said that the two South-East governors are reading the handwriting on the wall that 2023 presidential election might be APC Ikwerre Vs PDP Ikwerre (Amaechi Vs Wike).

He said Ndigbo has become more civilized and sophisticated than ever before to ensure that 2023 belongs to Igbo in both directions APC and PDP, stressing that every Igbo man knows that Rumuepirikom in Obio/ Akpor LGA and Ubima in Ikwerre LGA are part of Ikwerre, Igbo-speaking part of Rivers State, Isiguzoro said that both the leadership of Ohanaeze and every other Igbo person out there are very committed to Igbo aspirations for presidency, and nothing can separate Igbos, adding that by constitution, the next head of Ohanaeze Ndigbo will come from Rivers State in 2025.

“Ohanaeze leadership congratulates all Igbo presidential hopefuls from South- East and South-South, the more, the merrier, with the avalanche of Igbo presidential hopefuls, Nigeria will be better if any of these aspirants succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

“We are calling for consensus among contenders in APC and PDP to allow Igbo to be the consensus flag bearers in APC and PDP in the 2023 presidential election. We have not ruled out the possibility of influencing the two major political parties in Nigeria, to consider the Igbo consensus for their presidential tickets,” he said.

