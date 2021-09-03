Arts & Entertainments

Artiste Jerro B Unleashes Single, Ori

Nigeria’s fast-rising songster, Olomu Jeremia with stage name Jerro B, is gradually establishing himself in Nigeria’s Afro-beat, as he unleashed his banger single, Ori.

Set out to satiate the taste buds of music lovers, Ori is a soulful, motivational music that promotes fortune, godspeed. While the word Ori could be translated into head in the Yoruba language, it is also believed to be the deity of good-luck.

Skillfully, Jerro B weaved his dialect, Isoko from Delta State, into the song, which has a more Yoruba feel. This is a rare and creative blend, away from the typical. “The Yoruba aspect reflects my place of birth, Osun State,” he chipped in.

For the tuneful sing oner, the most appealing part of the song is where he encourages everyone to be diligent, “Believe in yourself and do what you know best”. He continued that when one is hardworking and optimistic, one’s head will eventually bring him or her good-luck.

Indeed, if there is one intriguing trait about Jerro B, it is his confidence about his style of Afro-beat, which is evident in his latest song. And he isbent on hitting the right notes.

With a song like Ori, which is his second single for this year, Jerro B did the unexpected. He passed the message of motivation and prayers in a groovy 21st century tune.

Produced by Qasebeatz, Ori is timeless. It sent the message home in a simple yet pleasant standard, devoid of irrelevant elements.

Already Ori is thrilling and spinning music enthusiasts. And you might be missing out on a thing or two if you are yet to listen to this rhythmic music. “I encourage music lovers, my fans and everyone out there to listen to Ori to truly appreciate its meaning”, says Jerro B.

