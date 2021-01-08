Artistes mourn veteran actress Orisabunmi

The National President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Mr. Bolaji Amusan, on Wednesday expressed sadness over the death of veteran Nollywood actress, Folake Aremu, popularly known as ‘Orisabunmi’. Orisabunmi died late Tuesday night after a brief illness at the age of 61. Amusan, in a statement, said Orisabunmi’s demise was a big loss to the entertainment industry and Nollywood in particular.

“O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting? “It is so sad we lost a priceless jewel, a very rare gem in the Nigerian film industry, Chief Mrs Folakemi Aremu aka Orisabunm to the cold hands of death last night.

“Though good people die every day yet not all of them affirm for us the goodness in humanity the way Orisabunmi did. “She passed away leaving a legacy of positive experiences for anyone who took the time to know her. “If Oratory is the masterful art, the world will surely miss Orisabunmi for her talent,” he said. Amusan said that Orisabunmi was an orator who would perfectly chant eloquently with her resounding sonorous voice, adding that the industry would surely miss her.

He said that the burial arrangement would be communicated soon. The actress was born in 1960, in Ilu Ola, Kwara state, Orisabunmi was discovered by Jimoh Aliu, her late ex-husband in the 80s. After she visited him on set, Orisabunmi would later decide to try a role in a movie he was producing. She soon began her career appearing in movies produced by her husband and first appeared in a stage play called ‘Ori Ma Binu’.

It was her role as Orisabunmi in ‘Arelu’ that made her a popular name in Nollywood in the 1980s. Orisabunmi is also known for her role in movies including ‘Agbaarin’ and the soap opera titled ‘Yanponyanrin’.

Like this: Like Loading...