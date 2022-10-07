Arts, cultural sector epitomises plight of the nation

•Ropo Ewenla, Gbenga Adeyinka, Zaaki Azaay, Onwochei, others speak

For practitioners and other stakeholders in the Nigeria Entertainment industry in the country have expressed divergent opinion about Nigeria at 62, especially how the Arts and Culture sector, especially the Entertainment industry has fared so far.

While they all agree on potential of the industry to transform the fortune of the country for good, they all express concern about lack of support from government both at federal and states levels. For instance, for celebrated Nigerian comedian, actor, writer, compere, radio and TV presenter, Gbenga Adeyinka, although, the industry has grown in grown in lips and bounds, the problem of sponsorship, appreciation of the art still persist. However, veteran actor and culture advocate, Ropo Ewenla, posits that the arts and cultural sector in Nigeria epitomize the very plight of the nation; battered, defiled, unacknowledged, vandalized over and over by successive government…

Gbenga Adeyinka

“We have grown in lips and bounds but the problem of sponsorship, appreciation of the art still persist, sometime I wonder if is the function of scarce resources or that some are still stuck in that mindset of my son must be a lawyer, accountant, engineer, doctor etc to be a professional. Although, it has changed tremendously, but not totally wipe out of our society, putting show together you have to run form pillar to post to get things done, getting low digit loan for entertainers still doesn’t exist in Nigeria when have ask for grants, you need to bring your father head and mother’s right lips to get. It’s sometime very frustrating. But, in all, we are not where we should be and we are not where we use to be, so, there is still hope and we keep pushing and hope the generation after us we enjoy more.”

Ropo Ewenla

The arts and cultural sector in Nigeria epitomize the very plight of the nation; battered, defiled, unacknowledged, vandalized over and over by successive government and an illiterate elite Cor but still standing on its feet. It is still an untapped gold mine. It is the abandoned road that can lead us out of where we are and rechannel us away from the direction we are heading to.

Zaaki Azaay: We have been able to survive without government support

Veteran musician and Hip-hop music exponent, Zaaki Azaay, avers that the entertainment industry in Nigeria is moving. “As you can see, we have been able to survive without government support, without government input, unlike other countries. All the infrastructures are still not in place. I am still very angry that they ate our money during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a lot of my colleagues died. The entertainment industry was worse hit, and the Federal government set aside millions of naira for the Entertainment industry but the money didn’t get to us. Still the Entertainment industry has continued to survive and it is also thriving. For instance, Nigerian music is now taking over the world. The other day, I was watching on Youtube how the Canadian government and some Africans were celebrating Nigeria’s Independence and they were making use of two my songs. I think both the Federal and State governments of Nigeria should wake up and support the industry. I was thinking that the Federal government of Nigeria should be ashamed and do the needful. We keep crying about unemployment, but I have been shouting one thing: check the list of people that one artist or artists will employ. Band members alone, about 25 people; then you have fashion designers, social media people, the Personal Assistants, Manager, dancers, choreographers, music producers and so on… I can go on and on, only from one musician. Nigeria, currently, is the biggest country in Africa when it comes to entertainment. And now Nigeria is competing with every country. The only country left for us to take on now is the United States of America which we have even penetrated 50-50. “So, I do not understand what the government is still looking at. Nigeria was a producing and exporting nation in terms of agriculture and so on. When oil was discovered we abandoned everything. Now Nigerian music is booming, but we are still focusing only on oil. And they cry about unemployment… All these security issues – danditry, kidnapping, thuggery we are witnessing today, what do you think is the cause? Unemployment. The Entertainment Industry is capable of employing all these youths, but our leaders will not at it. All they want to do is to embezzle our money and marry more wives.”

Creative industry in Nigeria has witnessed substantial growth – Onwochei

Veteran actor and filmmaker, Francis Onwochei, fta, asserts that the creative industry in Nigeria has witnessed substantial growth across the space. According to him, the different levels of advocacy in the sector has inspired new policies designed to protect it.. “In entertainment, musicians have proven to be world class with the amount of patronage across the globe. Filmakers have not been left out because regardless of not submitting entries to the International feature category of the OSCAR’S, we have seen huge improvements in the offerings what with high private investments and other International platforms. It is actually a very inspiring time that we are witnessing. It is on a sure path to progress.”

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia

“I feel art and culture, in fact, every sector in Nigeria can improve. In developed countries our crafts are so revered- hard to see a hungry artist- be it print or performing artist. But it’s

not so In Nigeria. I am not sure whether it’s the un-enabling government or uninterested people. I feel the people also need to be sensitised and our culture needs to be preserved and promoted more. Shout out to the Edo state government for their relentless work so far. However, more work needs to be done to get us to where we ought to be.”

Obi Asika

“I think the Nigerian Arta and entertainment sector has grown next to next in the last 62 years, we have move from be concern from vocations to occupations and I think a lot of young Nigeria are in cream of the economy operating in software design, technology, architecture, designs, visual act, music, firms, comedian, event management, talent management, event marketing, fashion, lifestyle, digital marketing, tourism etc, all of this are in the arts and culture. But I think the normal way to go, we still have to see our country enable, protect and financial intellectual capacity (IP), funds ideals, back intellectual capital, because that is the real future for Nigeria which is the Nigeria herself.

Our biggest opportunity remain our people and our people expression which is our IP intellectual property they push out, art that we produce, the music we produce, the clothes we manufacture, the products we make. I think that is our biggest opportunity and once we see it and like that we will do better.”

Alex Ozone: Government has totally failed entertainment industry

For popular entertainment entrepreneur, Alex Ozone, the industry has fared very well, “a whole lot has happen in the industry, but no thanks to the federal government, all thank to the private sector and the people who have passionate mind to develop the culture and promote the entrainment industry. “Over the 62 years, I have not heard the government powering or sponsoring any festival or doing any event to empower the industry rather they take advantage of what the industry is bring in and exploit the industry for their own good. The only thing I have heard the government has done for the industry is Festac ’77, I have not heard anything the government has done after that. We have the ministry culture and tourism who drive through propaganda, they don’t even do anything positive for the sector, they can’t stand up and say this is what they have done for the sector. What I see is individual who have putting in effort to project and promote the image of the country through entertainment and culture. Look at Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid so many individual in their own capacity who are doing wonderfully well to promote the country, because that is the only sector that is doing well in the country today, if you talk about Nigeria, the only thing people remember right now is the

entertainment, that is the only sector that is really celebrated in the world right now. They don’t even talk about politician or our leader, once you talk about that, the only thing they remember is corruption etc. So, at 62 the government has totally failed the entertainment industry, but we thank God for the acceptance of our culture on the global stage, thorough individual efforts. After crude oil, entertainment is the only sector that can bring huge revenue to the country. There are lot of employment opportunity in the sector, tourist attraction etc. For Victor Edogun, the industry has fared quite well. Building upon the commendable pedestals built by entertainment icons and legends like Hubert Ogunde, Fela Kuti, Dan Maraya Jos, Chinua Achebe, Sunny Ade, Ik Dairo, Rex Lawson, Victor Uwaifo, Christy Essien Igbokwe, Onyeka Onwenu, Ebenezer Obe, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, Eddie Ugboma, Bongos Ikwe and a host of these, the current entertainment ambassadors in the creative arts, Afrobeats, Nollywood have not only conquered the world stage garnering universally-acclaimed awards and worldwide recognition, they have raised the bar nationally and continentally. Currently, music concerts are sold out and massive arenas are shut down internationally almost like a stroll in the park thanks to our youths are doing massively well in the music industry. Cinemas abroad, Caucasian, Hispanic, Indian, China, Caribbean, francophone homes overseas are bubbling with Nollywood movies, serials, series sitcoms, drama, soapops etc. As well, Nigerian stars and celebrities, in addition to our identity ethos, peculiarities, dynamism, penchant for achieving, characteristic resilience have become well-recognized, admissible and majorly respected, some even renown. Our affable Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka continues to be an intellectual, ethical reference on poignant world matters and issues. Similarly award- winning author Chimamanda Adigue, astute, cerebral Producer Mo Abudu and many others. Our creative arts endeavours are on the upscale with re-definitions of aesthetics, style, class, excellence on many fora that are both formidable and appealing. Presently, with an anticipated political leadership landmark in the envisaged future, the further blossom of our collective nationality in these afore-mentioned fora will be even more endearing and titillatingly awesome!

Eunice Atuejide

Eunice Uche Julian Atuejide is a Nigerian businesswoman, lawyer, and politician. She is best known for founding the National Interest Party (NIP) and also the 2019 Nigeria Presidential candidate, “What came to my mind when I saw your question was Festac ’77 and I just said to myself what a shame, because at Festac ’77 Nigeria could bring the entire globe together in a place, host a proper cultural festival where the rest of the world follow, but today we can’t even fill up the 5,000 capacity backyard hall and be sure the people who come there will go home safe. So much and been taken for granted over the past 62 years and the general today and those to come are the one paying for it, and there is so much talent in our people, there is so many opportunities in the sector. Arts and Culture, entertainment sector is like the biggest deal in places like California most of the money they are making in area like Los Angeles come from the entertainment industry. There is so much opportunity in the sector we are not just tapping into, is not just the singing, dancing or acting, there so much intellectual property right, developing application for serving the interest of entertainment and art and culture world, banking. So many sub-sector that has a lot to do with the entertainment industry that is not even working at the optimal level. Nigeria is not faring well, we have had a lot of young talent doing their thing without the intervention of government or support, just coming out developing music, art work, script, poem on their own. For the amount of neglect the government has given this sector, I will say we our very lucky to find a lot of individuals who ae just doing what they have to do to make earn meat and as a result keep Nigeria at the pedestrian, as a result people are still aware this is a country that has talents and love for the entertainment industry. That’s just about the only luck we have, for the people for the love of art and culture are spending their own time and money developing ideas and engaging in activities that keeps us on the state. However, overall, we are doing extremely poorly, but we have hope the future we are beginning to design in our political culture in Nigeria we bring a better stage for us where the government, people and people and investors from the dispora who see the huge potential in the industry we begin to put their money in the field. We are not fearing well, but there is hope.”

