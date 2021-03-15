Sports

Aruna awaits world rankings for Tokyo ticket

Quadri Aruna is hoping to pick his ticket to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from the world ranking after his unsuccessful efforts at qualifying for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games through the World Singles Qualification Tournament (WSQT) in Doha, Qatar.

 

Listed among the 73 men competing at the WSQT and seeded number two behind England’s Liam Pitchford, Quadri on Sunday fell to Russian sensation Vladimir Sidorenko 4-2 (11-3, 11-13, 11-6, 9-11, 4-11, 7-11) to miss out from picking his ticket from WSQT.

 

Despite expressing disappointment over his performance against the Russian who last week edged out Egypt’s Omar Assar from the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender, Quadri is optimistic that with his performance at the WTT Contender Series and Star Contender, his spot in Tokyo is certain.

 

“It was not what I expected but all hope is not lost as I am still the second rated player in the world among the ranking of those who yet to pick their ticket to Tokyo.

