Aruna, Bello lose ITTF Africa Cup final

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Quadri Aruna again in front of his fans failed to win the just concluded 2022 ITTF Africa Cup at the Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Saturday.

 

Egyptian Omar Assar, who has now turned Lagos to his home ground, defeated Aruna 4-3 in the final. Losing the first set 12-14, Aruna returned to win the next two sets 11-8, 11-4 before Assar returned to win the fourth and fifth 11-13 and 6-11 respectively to restored his one set lead.

 

The Africa Number One however won the next set 11-5 to take the game to a final set which the Egyptian won 11-7.

 

In the women’s final, 14-year-old Hana Goda, was the star attraction after thrashing Nigeria’s Fatima Bello 4-0 in the final. She won the game 11-7, 11-5, 11-4, 11-6 to make it a clean sweep for Egypt in Lagos.

 

In the classification final, Funke Oshonaike beat her compatriot, Offiong Edem 3-2 to finish the competition in the fifth position.

 

