Aruna gets two-year contract extension in Bundesliga

The performance of Quadri Aruna in his maiden season in the German Bundesliga has earned a two-year contract extension with TTC RhönSprudel Fulda- Maberzell. Regarded as one of the best players in the Table Tennis Bundesliga (TTBL), the management of TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell has been impressed with the Nigerian and in order to fend off offers from other teams, they decided to extend the contract of the African champion for another two-seasons.

Unlike others who hardly made an impact in their maiden season, Aruna has made an instant impact for TTC Fulda as his performance has lifted the team from going down in the league. Aruna who joined the German club from Sporting in Portugal in 2020 has been o u t s t a n d – ing this season being the best pe r fo r ming player in the club for the 2020/2021 Table Tennis Bundesliga (TTBL) season. With four matches to the end of the season, TTC Fulda has managed to escape relegation having won five matches and lost 13 to occupy the 10th place on the 12-team league table.

