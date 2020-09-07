Sports

Aruna, Meshref lead Africa to ITTF World Cup

Despite finishing as runner’s up at the 2020 African Cup in Tunisia earlier this year, Aruna Quadri will be leading Team Africa to the ITTF Men’s World Cup scheduled for November in China.

 

The Nigerian was listed among the top 20 players in the world that will compete at the championships. In a statement released by ITTF at the weekend, the Men’s and Women’s World Cups will kick-start the restart on international table tennis competitions after several months of suspended activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Quadri and African Cup champion, Egypt’s Ahmed Saleh will compete in the men’s event while African Cup women’s champion Dina Meshref of Egypt is the sole representative of Africa in the women’s World Cup.

 

According to ITTF, the World Cups will feature 20 female and 20 male athletes, including the World Champion, qualified players from all completed continental events (Africa, Europe and Pan America) and players selected by world ranking from the other continents (Asia and Oceania) as well as the whole world according to the provisional World Cup playing system.

 

The players from Asia are the same who would have played at the 2020 Asian Cup, had it not been cancelled due to COVID-19.

