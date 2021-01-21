Aruna, Omotayo, others for WTT tournaments in Qatar

Quadri Aruna and Olajide Omotayo are among the top African stars listed for the first official events of the World Table Tennis in Qatar on March 3 to 13. The two events which have $600,000 as prize money will take place at Lusail Sports Arena in Doha.

According to the International Table Tennis Federation, the Middle East Hub will feature two tiers of the new WTT event structure with WTT Contender Doha kick-starting the tournament before players move onto the first WTT Star Contender event the following week, providing the perfect preparation for some of the world’s leading stars to be challenged by the best up-and-coming athletes in table tennis.

Aruna who is the highest rated African in the world ranked 21 will join world-class talent set to light up Doha in the men’s events such as Xu Xin (China, world-ranked 2), Tomokazu Harimoto (Japan, WR 5), Hugo Calderano (Brazil, WR 6) and Lin Yun-Ju (Chinese Taipei, WR 7). Other elite players taking to the table, including Mattias Falck (Sweden, WR 8), Jang Woojin (Korea Republic, WR 11) and Dimitrij Ovtcharov (Germany, WR 12) in the men’s draw.

However, Omotayo, Taiwo Mati and Nurudeen Hassan have been listed to compete in the qualifiers for WTT Contender Doha from February 28 to March 2 with successful players listed for the main event on March 3 to 6. Omotayo is expected to fight for a place in the main event from the qualifiers while Mati and Hassan are among the reserve players to be considered after the list of players have been finalised by the organisers.

