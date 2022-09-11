Aruna Quadri emerges African champion, beats Omar Assar

Three years after losing his African crown, Nigeria table tennis star, Aruna Quadri, has reclaimed the title against same opponent, Egypt Omar Assar, in a dramatic final at the 2022 African Table Tennis Championship that took place in Algeria.

Aruna had to come from twoset down to secure a 4-3 win against his biggest rival on the continent. In what was the third consecutive final between two of Africa’s best players in the men’s singles, it was Quadri who smiled home with the big prize.

He had to dig really deep against the defending champion, however, to reclaim the title he last won four years ago. Egypt’s superstar, Assar, looked home and dry after a shaky start from Aruna handed him a comfortable 2-0 lead.

But Aruna pulled back a set in the third set to make it 2-1 before Assar restored his twoset lead in the fourth set. With three sets to go, Aruna turned things around to win 11-7, 13-11 and 14-12 to become the new champion.

