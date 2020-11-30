Aruna records third league victory in Bundesliga

Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri returned to winning ways with TTC RhönSprudel Fulda- Maberzell (TTC) in the Table Tennis Bundesliga as he was instrumental to his team’s 3-1 win over TTC OE Bad Homburg at the weekend. Quadriwhofeaturedintwoof theITTFRestart TournamentsinChinalastweekwasinfineform in TTC’s third home win as the team climbed to ninth position in the 12-team league in Germany.

With the match played behind closed doors, it was German international Ruwen Filus who started the day for TTC against Lev Katsman that after taking a 2-0 Filus fell behind to allow the visitor to draw 2-2. But Filus played on his experience, to get a decisive set 11: 6 and brought TTC in front with a 3-2 (11-6, 11-9, 9-11, 9-11, 11-6) win.

Fan Bo Meng failed to extend the lead in the duel against Rares Sipos and despite three tight sets, Meng was clearly defeated 0: 3 (9- 11, 10-12, 7-11) on points, although Meng could have scored the points for himself in the first two sets.

The Romanian in the service of Bad Homburg, however, retained the upper hand. The most unequal duel of the day was between Quadri and Maksim Grebnev.

Aruna had his problems especially in the first and last set, which is why Grebnev was leading by three points in some cases. Especially in the fast rallies, however, Aruna showed his quality, which is why the Nigerian was finally able to win the tight duel 3-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11- 9).and bring the TTC back into the lead.

