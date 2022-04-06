Sports

Aruna returns to top 12 in ITTF rankingsthe

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Just as it was predicted after his semifinal berth at the just concluded WTT Star Contender Doha in Qatar, Quadri Aruna gained two steps up the world ranking to occupy 12th place in the Men’s rating, following yesterday’s official release of Week 14 of the ITTF Table Tennis World Rankings.

Being the first African to reach the top 11 in the world, Aruna’s good run in Doha fetched him massive ranking points to rise from the 14th spot to 12 in the latest world ranking.

The Nigerian overtook China’s Wang Chuqin and Germany’s Patrick Franziska to be among the top 12 players in the world.

Egyptian Omar Assar’s inactiveness may have caused his static in the ranking as the 2021 African champion remains world number 27 while his veteran compatriot Ahmed Saleh remains in the 49th spot. Senegal’s Ibrahima Diaw occupies 57th place while Olajide Omotayo dropped to 89 in the ranking.

In the women’s ranking, China’s Chen Meng remains the world’s best while Egypt’s Dina Meshref holds on tight to the top spot in Africa as the six-time African champion dropped to 40th in the latest ranking while her compatriot Yousra Helmy also dropped to 80th in the ranking while Nigeria’s Offiong Edem also slide to 89th in the rating to become the third-best in the continent.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Eguavoen’s shaky list and the huge task ahead

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The final playoffs for the Qatar 2022 World Cup is fast approaching with so much frenzy in the air across all the 10 African countries battling for five tickets to be at the mundial. There are no easy games in the playoffs as African champions Senegal will square up with Egypt in what looks like […]
Sports

AFCON: CAF discuss state of pitch in Douala

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Confederation of African Football (CAF) met on Tuesday to discuss the poor state of the pitch in Douala and whether Africa Cup of Nations matches may need to be moved from the arena. Cameroon’s largest city has hosted just four games so far at the Japoma Stadium, with another six to come, reports […]
Sports

Ronaldo tops Instagram rich list for first time

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Instagram’s rich list as the celebrity thought to be able to charge more than anyone else for a sponsored post. The Juventus forward can charge advertisers $1.6m (£1.2m) per post on his account, according to social media marketing firm Hopper HQ. Former Real Madrid star Ronaldo knocked wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica