Aruna sets new African record with semis berth in Qatar

Quadri Aruna has become the first African player to reach the semifinals stage of the WTT Star Contender after an outstanding 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-7) win over China’s Zhou Qihao in the quarterfinal stage of the Men’s singles in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday, March 30.

Aruna has now defeated three Chinese players enroute the semifinals in Doha, having gotten past Liu Dingshuo in the round of 32 and Zhao Zihao in the last 16. Following his passage into the semi finals, Aruna will face familiar opponent in South Korea’s Lim Jonghoon, whom the Nigerian will be looking to get his pound of flesh after his 1-3 loss to the South Korean in the round of 32 at the WTT Contender held at the same venue only a week ago. The World Table Tennis (WTT) has described the performance of the Nigerian as out-of-the-world display. “QuadriAruna has been China’s kryptonite in Doha. The Nigerian superstar has added another name to his hit list, defeating Zhou Qihao 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-7) to advance to the Men’s Singles semi-final.

That makes three consecutive Chinese team members which Aruna has sent packing. Most amazingly, he has won the last two matches in straight games. Does this make the Nigerian World No.14 the new favourite to take the title?”, said WTT. On Thursday March 31, Aruna will confront Korea’s Lim Jonghoon in the first semifinal clash of the Men’s Singles on table one in his quest to set a new African record. The semifinals matches will be played on Thursday, March 31 and will be streamed live on the World Table Tennis (WTT) website.

