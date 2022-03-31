Sports

Aruna sets new African record with semis berth in Qatar

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Quadri Aruna has become the first African player to reach the semifinals stage of the WTT Star Contender after an outstanding 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-7) win over China’s Zhou Qihao in the quarterfinal stage of the Men’s singles in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday, March 30.

Aruna has now defeated three Chinese players enroute the semifinals in Doha, having gotten past Liu Dingshuo in the round of 32 and Zhao Zihao in the last 16. Following his passage into the semi finals, Aruna will face familiar opponent in South Korea’s Lim Jonghoon, whom the Nigerian will be looking to get his pound of flesh after his 1-3 loss to the South Korean in the round of 32 at the WTT Contender held at the same venue only a week ago. The World Table Tennis (WTT) has described the performance of the Nigerian as out-of-the-world display. “QuadriAruna has been China’s kryptonite in Doha. The Nigerian superstar has added another name to his hit list, defeating Zhou Qihao 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-7) to advance to the Men’s Singles semi-final.

That makes three consecutive Chinese team members which Aruna has sent packing. Most amazingly, he has won the last two matches in straight games. Does this make the Nigerian World No.14 the new favourite to take the title?”, said WTT. On Thursday March 31, Aruna will confront Korea’s Lim Jonghoon in the first semifinal clash of the Men’s Singles on table one in his quest to set a new African record. The semifinals matches will be played on Thursday, March 31 and will be streamed live on the World Table Tennis (WTT) website.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Premier League top three need penalties to scrape wins

Posted on Author Reporter

  Premier League leaders Manchester City and title challengers Liverpool and Chelsea all needed penalties to secure victories on Saturday, leaving the top of the table unchanged. Manchester City beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad thanks to a Raheem Sterling spot kick after a controversial penalty award. Liverpool also won by a single goal against […]

Fashanu
Sports

ALLOW EGUAVOEN TO LEAD EAGLES TO AFCON, FASHANU TELLS NFF

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Chides Pinnick for consulting Mourinho, Wenger over foreign coach Football Ambassador John Fashanu has berated the Nigeria Football Federation for planning to stop Super Eagles caretaker coach Austin Eguavoen from leading the team to the forthcoming African Cup of Nations. There were reports that Eguavoen could be allowed to manage the team at AFCON given […]
Sports

NOC mourns Bala Ka’oje

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Olympic Committee is still in shock with the news of the demise of the former Minister and Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bala Bawa Ka’oje. In a statement on Wednesday, Habu Gumel, President, Nigeria Olympic Committee said, the demise of the former Sports Minister is shocking and unbelievable. “Hon Bala Bawa […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica