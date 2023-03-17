Aruna through to WTT quarterfinals, beats World No 4 Harimoto

It was another topnotch performance from Nigeria table tennis star, Aruna Quadri, at the ongoing World Table Tennis Singapore Smash as he cruised to the quarterfinal stage of the championship, defeating World No. 4 player, Tomokazu Harimoto, 3-0 along the line. The game played in the early hours of yesterday saw the African No.

1 player recording a comprehensive victory, as he outsmarted his opponent in the three sets of the game 11-7, 13-11, 11-7. Aruna had earlier defeated French teen Alexis Lebrun 3-2 after rallying from a set down at the Singapore Sports Hub’s OCBC Arena on Tuesday. Although Harimoto has beaten the Nigerian in their last three meetings, the African champ was able to show an improved performance against his to seeded opponent. Incidentally, all of their last three meetings have been in the round of 16 of different competitions, and while the Japanese emerged victorious in all, Aruna picked his bargaining chip on Thursday. Aruna will now face the winner of Hugo Calderano vs. Darko Jorgic in the next round of the competition.

Like this: Like Loading...