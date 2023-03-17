Sports

Aruna through to WTT quarterfinals, beats World No 4 Harimoto

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

It was another topnotch performance from Nigeria table tennis star, Aruna Quadri, at the ongoing World Table Tennis Singapore Smash as he cruised to the quarterfinal stage of the championship, defeating World No. 4 player, Tomokazu Harimoto, 3-0 along the line. The game played in the early hours of yesterday saw the African No.

1 player recording a comprehensive victory, as he outsmarted his opponent in the three sets of the game 11-7, 13-11, 11-7. Aruna had earlier defeated French teen Alexis Lebrun 3-2 after rallying from a set down at the Singapore Sports Hub’s OCBC Arena on Tuesday. Although Harimoto has beaten the Nigerian in their last three meetings, the African champ was able to show an improved performance against his to seeded opponent. Incidentally, all of their last three meetings have been in the round of 16 of different competitions, and while the Japanese emerged victorious in all, Aruna picked his bargaining chip on Thursday. Aruna will now face the winner of Hugo Calderano vs. Darko Jorgic in the next round of the competition.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Musa: Eagles’ll tame Salah’s Egypt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Captain Ahmed Musa says the Super Eagles are ready for the 33rd African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.   The Nigerian side have won the tournament three times and they are among the top contenders for the trophy this turn.   The Eagles played a practice match with Cameroonian side Cotton Sports on Friday and […]
Sports

Liverpool battle Man United Everton, Lille for Chukwueze

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

English Premier League giant Liverpoolhave reportedly revived their interest in the Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze. British newspaper Liverpool Echo citing La Razon says Jurgen Klopp wants to bring the Villarreal winger to Anfield but faces competition from another long-time admirer in city rivals Everton. The Reds have been keeping tabs on the 2015 U-17 […]
Sports

World Athletics, CAA, AFN agree on Kebbi elections

Posted on Author Blessing Innocent

The Athletic Federation of Nigeria under the leadership of Engr Ibrahim Gusau has announced that any election planned for Abuja will be null and void in line with the agreement between the World Athletics, Confederation of African Athletics and the AFN. According to the AFN President, Engr Ibrahim Shehu Gusau, the claim that World Athletics […]

Leave a Reply