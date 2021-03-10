Aruna trudges on at WTT Star Contender

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna continued his

good run at the ongoing World Table

Tennis (WTT) Star Contender after he

advanced to the third round (round of

16) of the men’s singles in Doha, Qatar.

It was a convincing 3-1 win over

Japan’s Masataka Morizono by the

Nigerian who remains the only African

still in the race at the $400,000

prize money tournament.

Being the third meeting between

the two players, it was Aruna that

dominated from the start of the encounter

against Morizono, and this

also reflected in the outcome of the

tie played on Tuesday March 9, 2021.

Matching the Japanese shot-forshot,

Aruna was in charge in the

first game which he won 11-6; he repeated

the same form in the second

game to win at 11-9. But in the third

game, he lost concentration to concede

defeat to the Japanese at 11-1.

A determined Aruna returned to the

table in the fourth game and he raised

his performance to dominate from 7-7

before eventually winning at 11-7 to

complete the 3-1 rout of his opponent.

With the win, Aruna now had an

edge over Morizono in their three

meetings with the Nigerian winning

twice while the Japanese won once.

The Nigerian will again battle

another Japanese star Harimoto

Tamakazu in the third round on

Wednesday March 10 in his quest

to exceed the quarterfinal finish he

achieved at the WTT Contender Series

last week.

Egypt’s Dina Meshref failed to

advance to the third round after losing

to Chinese Taipei’s Szu-Yu Chen

3-1 (19-17, 4-11, 9-11, 9-11) while her

compatriot Ahmed Saleh also failed

to progress after losing 3-0 (11-8, 11-

5, 11-2) to WTT Contender Series

champion Dimitrij Ovtcharov of

Germany.

