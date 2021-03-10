Aruna trudges on at WTT Star Contender

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna continued his
good run at the ongoing World Table
Tennis (WTT) Star Contender after he
advanced to the third round (round of
16) of the men’s singles in Doha, Qatar.
It was a convincing 3-1 win over
Japan’s Masataka Morizono by the
Nigerian who remains the only African
still in the race at the $400,000
prize money tournament.
Being the third meeting between
the two players, it was Aruna that
dominated from the start of the encounter
against Morizono, and this
also reflected in the outcome of the
tie played on Tuesday March 9, 2021.
Matching the Japanese shot-forshot,
Aruna was in charge in the
first game which he won 11-6; he repeated
the same form in the second
game to win at 11-9. But in the third
game, he lost concentration to concede
defeat to the Japanese at 11-1.
A determined Aruna returned to the
table in the fourth game and he raised
his performance to dominate from 7-7
before eventually winning at 11-7 to
complete the 3-1 rout of his opponent.
With the win, Aruna now had an
edge over Morizono in their three
meetings with the Nigerian winning
twice while the Japanese won once.
The Nigerian will again battle
another Japanese star Harimoto
Tamakazu in the third round on
Wednesday March 10 in his quest
to exceed the quarterfinal finish he
achieved at the WTT Contender Series
last week.
Egypt’s Dina Meshref failed to
advance to the third round after losing
to Chinese Taipei’s Szu-Yu Chen
3-1 (19-17, 4-11, 9-11, 9-11) while her
compatriot Ahmed Saleh also failed
to progress after losing 3-0 (11-8, 11-
5, 11-2) to WTT Contender Series
champion Dimitrij Ovtcharov of
Germany.