…as 15 passengers die in Sokoto boat accident

At least 15 people were reportedly drowned after the boat carrying them capsized in the Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State. The Chairman of the Local Council, Alhaji Aliyu DanTani, who confirmed the incident, explained that 10 out of the 25 people who boarded the boat were rescued. DanTani also said those who died were in transit on board the boat in Shagari Dam to cross to a nearby village when the accident occurred.
Related Articles
Ikoyi Building Collapse: Owner was once selling shirts, ties in Abuja -Ashimolowo
The Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, has uncovered the little beginnings of the late property mogul, Femi Osibona -owner of the 21-storey building that collapsed on Monday on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State. Ashimolowo, in a video clip that has gone viral on the Internet since the 21-storey building […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PDP to Buhari: Tell Nigerians real reason for aborting Zamfara visit
Onyekachi Eze, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari is being economical with the truth on why he failed to visit Zamfara State as he promised. Buhari was in Sokoto, a neighbouring state to Zamfara, but opted to speak to the people through video broadcast. He cited bad weather as […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Surgery: Osinbajo physically attends FEC six weeks after
About six weeks after surgery on his leg as a result of injury sustained while playing squash, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday attended the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over President Muhammadu Buhari presiding. Osinbajo, is physically attending the meeting holding at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja for the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)