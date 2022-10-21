News

…as 15 passengers die in Sokoto boat accident

At least 15 people were reportedly drowned after the boat carrying them capsized in the Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State. The Chairman of the Local Council, Alhaji Aliyu DanTani, who confirmed the incident, explained that 10 out of the 25 people who boarded the boat were rescued. DanTani also said those who died were in transit on board the boat in Shagari Dam to cross to a nearby village when the accident occurred.

 

