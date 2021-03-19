As a child, I was stubborn, wreaked havoc –Omorogbe

Efe Omorogbe has contributed immensely to the growth of the Nigerian entertainment industry over the past two decades. Mostly popular for managing Nigeria’s foremost superstar, 2baba, Omorogbe’s work in the industry has cut across different facets, including media, A&R, songwriting, event production and filmmaking. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, the Warri, Delta State-born manager who recently hit the golden age of 50, shares his many strides through the years.

You recently hit the golden age of 50. How will you rather view life now?

Life is basically the same as it has always been – however one chooses to see it.

You have enjoyed the fabulous grace which reflects in your poise and style, were you actually born into an aristocratic family?

I wasn’t born into aristocracy. My mom from the jump just taught me contentment, self-belief and a high sense of self-worth irrespective of my financial circumstance at any particular point in time.

And you are obviously stylish in a unique sense of the word. How did you imbibe the art of looking dapper and clean always?

My first priority is to be comfortable. It might come out classy or casual, dressy or drab depending on the beholder, but it’s all good.

Which is your best professional team in the world? And how do you unwind?

I’m a Manchester United fan first and foremost. I’m also a Real Madrid fan plus of course, Mees Palace Football Academy and the Nigerian national teams. To unwind I listen to music, watch football or go to the cinema. I love seeing movies, especially at the cinema. How about your wife and kids, what does family mean to you? Can you remember your first date with your wife and the dramas of those good old days? Family is everything. All else is bonus. First date with the wife is kind of difficult to identify because we started out as just friends and very gradually grew closer and closer. In the early days, we took regular evening walks to University of Suya on Allen, talking and laughing about mostly silly things. Love sort of spouted somewhere between the walking and talking, and the suya and ice cream.

What books have you read that affected your life most positively?

Growing up, did you have to pattern your life after some models? Growing up I read widely and picked up lessons and influences from a wide range of books (fiction and nonfiction), magazine and newspaper articles, song lyrics, poetry etc. It’s difficult to single out any particular work or author. I loved and admired people like Michael Jackson, Mohammed Ali, Bob Marley, Bruce Lee, Fela Kuti and Chika Okpala aka Chief Zebrudaya Okorigwe Nwogbo alias 4:30 (always wondered why it couldn’t have just been 4:45 or even 5pm on the dot). The character that made the most profound impact on my outlook and philosophy to life going forward was the legendary character Ulysses from ancient Greek mythology. In the 1954 film, Ulysses, the wanderer king of Ithaca played by Kirk Douglas in response to Circe the sorceress’ offer of immortality in Olympus stated, “I accept the destiny of a mortal to be born and to die, but in between, to LIVE like a MAN!” I must have watched that film 100 times between ages 12 and 15. The impact has been indelible.

Can you recall any childhood pranks that landed you in trouble?

I didn’t really play pranks. I wreaked havoc.

For you, it’s been milestones in the area of entertainment and entrepreneurship, how were you able to joggle roles as a father, husband and a businessman?

It’s tough balancing the roles because by their very nature, each is demanding of one’s time and attention, but I’ve been blessed with very supportive family members, colleagues and partners.

What proved as challenges at the inception of your career?

Initial challenges included access to platforms for self-expression and proper development, absence of functional structures and institutions and general lack of understanding and support from the larger society.

While growing up who are the friends who influenced you?

Alex Yoweibo, Studio A’s, music collector, DJ. His collection and turntables sparked the flame. Austin Pasakomo, dance teacher, secondary school social prefect. Centy Jack Basil, songwriting, music coach. Dele Omorogbe-Ayanshola my cousin, Kenneth Ukpayi, Bolaji-Johnson, Nelson Ofomaja, Hechuks (@naijropean) and Ezenwa, Lemmy Jemigbeyi, Recky D (Ogechi Agomo), Sammy Odins-Odihirin, Danny Dolor formed the core of friends I danced, rapped, wrote, produced and performed with in the early years.

Let talk about Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), what actually transpired and has every difference been resolved?

In the course of working to sort out the issues with the dysfunctional collective management system we met coming into the game, we reached across the industry to build alliances with other stakeholders. COSON secured the approval of government to operate as a CMO in May 2010 and we committed to the hard work of building the society. By late 2017, corporate governance and accountability issues threatened to rock the boat. Our “civil” attempt to clean house after legally voting out the errant chairman was met by a desperate reaction in the form of the purported reinstatement of Tony Okoroji and the formation of an illegal board for the company. COSON’s refusal to comply with the directives of the regulatory agency and submit to the widespread demand for a foreign audit of its accounts and operations under Okoroji’s tenure has resulted in the loss of its operating licence and the withdrawal of important catalogues from its repertoire. We are convinced that we are closer to a resolution than we have ever been since the beginning of the unfortunate and costly saga.

You have managed some of the biggest names in the music industry, Timi Dakolo, Sunny Neji, Tunde and Wunmi Obe (T.W.O), among others. Who would you describe as a good artiste manager?

The company or individual who delivers effective business solutions towards achieving the set career goals of the talent at a given time.

In an era where artistes change management at will, how have you been able to form a bond with Tuface Idibia (2Baba) and what distinguishes him from other Nigerian artiste?

Now Muzik has focused on delivering value to the talent. Of course, we have a fantastic personal relationship but the primary season for the long working relationship is that we have kept our focus and delivering value every day and the talent has also recognised that fact too. 2Baba is probably the most naturally talented artiste of two generations but somehow manages to stay hungry and humble, two key assets for anyone desirous of sustained success.

Do you think you can still manage, nurture an artiste as big as Tuface in this generation?

Every talent is unique. The same applies to their paths to success and the back stories but yes, we’re confident we can work with the right talent to achieve optimal results again and again.

Tell us about the reel “Efe Omorogbe: The King, Buckwyld and I”

It is a reel produced by Buckwyld Media in celebration of my work with 2Baba and the company as a creative, not management (Now Muzik) or an exec (Hypertek Digital). It features interviews, rear behind-the-scenes footage and basically recounts my work as creative/art director on 2Baba’s and sundry projects.

What would you like to be remembered for?

That I lived with a commitment to the mantra, “Make your little space a better place”.

