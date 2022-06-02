News

…as ADP vows to produce first female governor

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has said it is optimistic about victory in the June 18 Ekiti State governorship election. Mrs Kemi Elebute-Halle is the candidate of the opposition party for the election. ADP, which began its campaign yesterday at Ode Ekiti, sought the support of the people. The Director-General of the campaign organisation, Musa Arogundade, who represented Elebute-Halle, at the event said: “The fact that she is the only female contesting for the seat of the governor in the state stands her out amongst the other contenders, women support their own, therefore it is logical that they will support her. “It is a fact that women manage better; therefore a woman governor will better manage the affairs of the state, bringing to its barest minimum the threat of insecurity in the state, as well as managing the economy of the state and bringing the state to the limelight.

 

