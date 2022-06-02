…as ADP vows to produce first female governor

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has said it is optimistic about victory in the June 18 Ekiti State governorship election. Mrs Kemi Elebute-Halle is the candidate of the opposition party for the election. ADP, which began its campaign yesterday at Ode Ekiti, sought the support of the people. The Director-General of the campaign organisation, Musa Arogundade, who represented Elebute-Halle, at the event said: “The fact that she is the only female contesting for the seat of the governor in the state stands her out amongst the other contenders, women support their own, therefore it is logical that they will support her. “It is a fact that women manage better; therefore a woman governor will better manage the affairs of the state, bringing to its barest minimum the threat of insecurity in the state, as well as managing the economy of the state and bringing the state to the limelight.
Related Articles
Okowa orders oil commission to deliver people-oriented projects
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC) to execute projects that will add value to the socio-economic lives of people in the oil bearing communities in the state. The governor, while inaugurating a new member of the Commission, Mr. Bright Abeke in Asaba yesterday to replace […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
MAN: FX scarcity pushing manufacturers to Black markets
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that foreign exchange (FX) volatility is causing many local manufacturers to rush to the parallel markets to source for forex at higher rates for manufacturing. The association warned that this situation portends more danger to Nigeria’s quest to seeing reduction in inflation rate level, saying the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Olumide Akpata: Decision to postpone petrol subsidy removal linked to 2023 elections
President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, had said the decision to postpone petrol subsidy removal is about the 2023 elections. On Monday, the Federal Government announced that it has postponed the planned petrol subsidy removal till further notice due to “high inflation and economic hardship”. In November 2021, Zainab Ahmed, minister of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)