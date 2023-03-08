As an American football player, I have succeeded in my endeavors – Austin Igba Ujene

Austin Igba Ujene, a Leipzig Kings player, who is presently competing in the 2022–2023 season, claimed that he encountered numerous obstacles on his path to success and that many people despised him.

He stated that while many people did not give him chance to succeed, he never stopped believing in himself and ability to rise above all odds against him.

Speaking about his growth Ujene added that many never anticipated him to achieve the level of accomplishment he has now but he has proven his naysayers wrong.

In response, Austin said, “For me, more than a 100 per cent, more like a 1001 per cent. Because I set high standards for myself and the kind of life I want to lead, even when things weren’t going well for me, I kept on believing, dreaming, praying, and working hard, doing all kinds of jobs before I returned to my real love, football.

“There were many difficulties on the route to where I am now. There is a great deal of love but also a great deal of hate. I attribute a lot of my achievement to love, suffering, tears, and failures. Several people doubted my ability to persevere and believed I wouldn’t make it two years.

“You can either take everything they’ve said at its value or you can disprove what they’ve said. I was able to disprove them because God is a good God. I’ve overcome multiple potentially catastrophic situations before overcoming them and achieving well for myself, and now I play for one of the best clubs in Europe and have received numerous personal accolades, all of which I believe to be significant successes for me.”

Like this: Like Loading...