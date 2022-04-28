…as APC founding fathers lament marginalisation

The founding fathers/ members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, otherwise known as the “Old APC,” yesterday alleged marginalisation by the party in the state. This was as they alleged that they had been sidelined in the affairs of the party ahead of the 2023 general election in the state. The founding members said that the new entrants into the party, led by the state Governor, Dave Umahi, had hijacked the party, its structure and schemed them out. A former Commissioner for Works and Environment in the state, and one of the founding fathers of the party in the state, Chief Paul Okorie, stated this while addressing journalists yesterday in Abakaliki, the state capital. He, however, condemned the endorsement of the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru by Governor Umahi for the 2023 governorship election in the state, describing it as “unhealthy for democracy.”

