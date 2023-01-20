News

…as apex bank monitors banks ATMs in Jos

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday stormed the Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs) of commercial banks in Jos, Plateau State to enforce the dispense of the newly redesigned naira notes to customers. The CBN team led by the Director Payment System Management Department, Musa Jimoh, went round some banks along Beach road and the Murtala Muhammed Way to monitor the machines as customers were being paid to confirm if they were being paid with the new notes. The team later moved to the building material market in Jos South local government area of the State to sensitized stakeholders on the redesigned notes as well as the deadline for the use of the old notes.

He explained the CBN has provided enough new notes currency to all commercial banks in the state “and we ordered them not to load old currency in the ATMs any more”. He said: “We made a very good arrangements for quick supply of the redesign currency to all the bank branches across the 17 local government areas.” He also advised members of the public and traders to accept the old notes, which are ” still valid till January, 31st. Saying, l assured you not to be panic the currency is safe and valid for now. “There is no limit to how much a customer can deposit between now and January 31, 2023, as CBN has suspended bank charges”. Musa called on banks not to hoard the new redesign notes warning that any bank caught defaulting would be sanctioned. He also urged the public to explore other pay ment channels, such as eNaira, POS, electronic transfer, USSD, internet banking and mobile money operators and agents for their economic activities.

 

